‘He’s killing his own supporters’: Administration insider admits Trump’s coronavirus response is tragically lacking

President Donald Trump’s chaotic response to the coronavirus outbreak will lead to thousands of deaths — and even his associates concede it will hit the president’s supporters hard.

The president has been pushing the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment, but ventilators, virus tests and protective gear remain too scarce to meet growing demand as the outbreak spreads and the death count soars past 9,500, reported The Guardian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has offloaded responsibility for fighting the outbreak onto states and their governors, and one administration insider admits the outcome will be dire.

“The Trump organism is simply collapsing,” the administration insider told the newspaper. “He’s killing his own supporters.”