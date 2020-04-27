Quantcast
Connect with us

Howard Stern: Trump supporters should drink disinfectants and ‘drop dead’ at their next rally

Published

4 mins ago

on

While broadcasting from his temporary home studio this Monday, radio shock jock Howard Stern tore into President Trump’s recent comments where he suggested injecting disinfectant into people’s bodies as a treatment for coronavirus, the New York Daily News reports.

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works,” Stern said on his Monday show. “Hold a big rally, say f—k this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“A big cocktail of disinfectant, “ suggested Stern’s sidekick, Robin Quivers.

“Yeah,” Stern agreed. “And all take disinfectant and all drop dead.”

“I don’t recognize any of this as being Republican,” Stern added. “I don’t recognize it as being anything political. I see it as insanity. I don’t know what is going on there, but I don’t have a good feeling.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Howard Stern: Trump supporters should drink disinfectants and ‘drop dead’ at their next rally

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

While broadcasting from his temporary home studio this Monday, radio shock jock Howard Stern tore into President Trump's recent comments where he suggested injecting disinfectant into people's bodies as a treatment for coronavirus, the New York Daily News reports.

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works,” Stern said on his Monday show. “Hold a big rally, say f—k this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg blasts Dr Birx for letting Trump make bogus and deadly claims about coronavirus

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg ripped Dr. Deborah Birx for failing to push back hard against President Donald Trump's suggestion to ingest household disinfectants as a possible coronavirus treatment.

The president has since claimed his suggestion was sarcastic, and he also insisted he wasn't even talking to Birx -- which is contradicted by video of the exchange -- but Goldberg said the public health expert should have strongly rejected Trump's proposal.

"I have to say the reason that the story is still in the news is, if you have little kids, you have to constantly explain to them, no you cannot drink bleach -- you cannot do this," Goldberg said. "You know, the last person that really even suggested anyone use bleach was a man called Dr. [Josef] Mengele, and he did bad things to people [at the Auschwitz concentration camp], so we don't discuss bleach."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump deletes embarrassing rampage of Tweets confusing ‘noble’ with ‘Nobel Prize’ and demanding ‘Noble Committee’ act

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump kicked off Sunday with a tweet wishing "our great First Lady" a "Happy Birthday" just past noon but the day quickly devolved into a barrage of attacks and criticism against the free press.

One tweet got a good deal of attention: Trump apparently confusing the word "noble," with the Nobel Prize, which he then wrongly conflated with the Pulitzer Prize for journalism.

Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists? Noble is defined as, “having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.” Does sarcasm ever work?

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image