‘Human sacrifices to begin’: Outrage as GOP governor allows gyms, massage parlors and theaters to re-open

52 people in Georgia died on Monday of coronavirus but Governor Brian Kemp has just announced his state’s gyms and fitness centers, massage parlors, theaters, restaurants, nail and hair salons, body art studios, and other businesses statewide can reopen in the coming days. Local towns and cities are banned from countermanding his direction.
Kemp says churches were never directed to close and are free to open as they wish.
Governor Brian Kemp says he’s allowing these businesses to reopen because of “favorable data, enhanced testing, and approval of our healthcare professionals”. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/NbfIBeeY7l
— Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) April 20, 2020
Due to favorable data & more testing, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools & massage therapists can reopen Friday, April 24 with Minimum Basic Operations. #gapol
— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020
“Bars, nightclubs, operators of amusement park rides & live performance venues will remain closed,” Gov. Kemp, a highly-controversial Republican, says.
Kemp specifically referred to companies losing “millions of dollars a day” as one of the reasons he is ordering the state to re-open for business.
Subject to specific social distancing & sanitation mandates, theaters, private social clubs & restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27. We’ll release more information in the next few days. #gapol
— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020
President Donald Trump has been pushing states to re-open quickly, in the hopes an improving economy will help his re-election campaign.
Kemp was the subject of scorn and outrage just weeks ago when he falsely tried to suggest the CDC had just learned people with coronavirus who are not showing symptoms are infecting people in what is called “asymptomatic transmission.” The Georgia governor used that false framing to defend why he was among the last to order residents to stay at home.
Now, many on social media are angry, propelling “Kemp” to the number two top trending item on Twitter.
Covid has killed nearly 700 Georgia residents and cases loads are still growing but that won’t stop Brian Kemp who cares more about showing his slavish loyalty to Trump than he does the people of his state. https://t.co/L6bVrm44xS
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 20, 2020
When GA melts down just remember, Stacey Abrams wouldn’t have done this and Brian Kemp stole that election from her. https://t.co/ZtqqT9VzIe
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) April 20, 2020
Georgia has nearly 19,000 coronavirus cases.
It reported 790 new cases just today.
And 52 new Covid-19 deaths today.
But Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wants to reopen on Friday.https://t.co/6gQmBpMrM6 pic.twitter.com/Kp7UNYIbJF
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 20, 2020
I’m so incredibly glad that Brian Kemp stole the election from Stacey Abrams just so he could send Georgians to needless deaths during a generational pandemic.
Just. So. Glad. https://t.co/QjQrHcO8qg
— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) April 20, 2020
SHORTER HEADLINE: Georgia Gov. Kemp Announces Human Sacrifices to Begin April 24th https://t.co/tb7iydtw4Y
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) April 20, 2020
Brian Kemp’s going to kill more Georgians than General Sherman
— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) April 20, 2020
Georgia Gov Kemp’s Re-Open America Schedule:
April 24: Georgians can get their hair done, work out, & bowl.
April 27: Georgians can go to theaters & restaurants.
April 29: Georgians can lick credit card keypads at grocery stores.
May 1: Georgians can start burying themselves. https://t.co/1HWpRPuy56
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 20, 2020
Governor Kemp just found out asymptomatic people are contagious. Now he wants to reopen the state shortly after issuing a statewide shelter in place. The truth is that profits were always more important than people and nothing makes that more apparent than today’s actions.
— Nabilah Islam for Congress (@NabilahforGA07) April 20, 2020
Brian Kemp said: pic.twitter.com/pTfYy8rM42
— Mike Sonko (@SweatyKeef) April 20, 2020
