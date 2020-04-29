‘I didn’t say it!’ Trump goes on wild rant denying he said US would have 5 million tests a day ‘very soon’

President Donald Trump denied on Wednesday that he had earlier said that the United States would soon be able to process 5 million coronavirus tests per day.

While speaking to the press in the Oval Office, Trump was asked about remarks he had made a day earlier suggesting that the US would hit 5 million daily tests “very soon.”

Trump called the question a “media trap.”

“Do I think we will [have 5 million tests per day]?,” the president said. “I think we will but I never said it.”

When a reporter pointed out that he had indeed made the remark, Trump objected again.

“I didn’t say it! I didn’t say it!” the president insisted before launching into a rant about how well his administration handled the pandemic.

Watch the video below from Fox Business.