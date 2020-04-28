Quantcast
‘I don’t have the coronavirus’: Mike Pence explains why he didn’t wear a mask

1 hour ago

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence explained to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times why he didn’t feel the need to use a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic earlier in the day.

The CDC’s current guidelines recommend wearing a mask in any public setting “where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain … especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.” Even if Pence does not have COVID-19, he could be infected from someone else who is showing no symptoms.

Additionally, Pence was visibly not following social distancing recommendations either.

With Pence heading the Coronavirus Task Force, he could risk infecting other members of the team, or even the president himself.


‘He just can’t be bothered’: Trump slammed for his lack of outreach to coronavirus victims’ families

3 mins ago

April 28, 2020

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was asked whether he has talked to anyone from the families of people who have died from COVID-19. He seemed startled anyone was even asking him to do so, and said that he had talked to the families of a few friends and business partners.

Trump seems to be blindsided by a question about whether he's talked to the families of any coronavirus victims besides those of his friends and rambles his way through an answer. (It doesn't appear he has.) pic.twitter.com/o2cQmLk0xQ

Movie theater owners panic after new film grosses $100 million streaming online

4 mins ago

April 28, 2020

Movie theater owners rushed to defend the future of big screen releases Tuesday after reports that "Trolls World Tour" grossed nearly $100 million on streaming platforms prompted dire warnings over the industry.

The children's film sequel was released by Universal Pictures directly to on-demand platforms like Apple TV, costing $19.99 to rent, after much of its theatrical release was scrapped due to the coronavirus.

Days after its Easter weekend release, Universal claimed "Trolls" had shattered streaming records, though it did not release any figures.

But the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported the film had earned a huge $95 million from nearly five million domestic customers in three weeks, citing "a person familiar with the matter."

Trump pushes back against Fox for cutting his ‘most loyal supporters’

14 mins ago

April 28, 2020

President Donald Trump publicly backed Diamond & Silk after reports broke that Fox News had cut ties with his self-described "most loyal supporters" after the duo repeatedly spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.
