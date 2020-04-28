‘I don’t have the coronavirus’: Mike Pence explains why he didn’t wear a mask

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence explained to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times why he didn’t feel the need to use a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic earlier in the day.

“And since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible healthcare personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you.” more Pence per pool — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 28, 2020

The CDC’s current guidelines recommend wearing a mask in any public setting “where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain … especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.” Even if Pence does not have COVID-19, he could be infected from someone else who is showing no symptoms.

Additionally, Pence was visibly not following social distancing recommendations either.

With Pence heading the Coronavirus Task Force, he could risk infecting other members of the team, or even the president himself.