‘I don’t know what mental illness he has’: NYT’s Tom Friedman unloads on Trump for ‘fomenting revolutions’
On Friday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” New York Times writer Tom Friedman excoriated President Donald Trump for his tweets encouraging the protests against state coronavirus lockdowns.
“The president is egging on people who have been protesting their state restrictions, sometimes in large, crowded groups,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Is he potentially putting these people’s lives in danger?”
“Well, Wolf, what the president did today is just another reminder that in electing Donald J. Trump as president, the American people did the most reckless thing they’ve done in our history,” said Friedman. “I think the governor of Washington State got it exactly right. It’s unhinged. The job of the president right now is to be the nation’s chief scientific officer, tell us where we are, what’s working where. And secondly, to be the nation’s chief procurement officer. Get people the testing equipment they need if they are going to end sheltering in place restrictions over the next few weeks. Those are his only two jobs right now.”
“Fomenting revolutions in blue states with Democratic governors, unhinged is the only word for it,” added Friedman. “I don’t know what mental illness he has, Wolf, but it’s important that we in the press don’t catch it, it’s important that we continue to do our job.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘I don’t know what mental illness he has’: NYT’s Tom Friedman unloads on Trump for ‘fomenting revolutions’
On Friday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," New York Times writer Tom Friedman excoriated President Donald Trump for his tweets encouraging the protests against state coronavirus lockdowns.
"The president is egging on people who have been protesting their state restrictions, sometimes in large, crowded groups," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Is he potentially putting these people's lives in danger?"
"Well, Wolf, what the president did today is just another reminder that in electing Donald J. Trump as president, the American people did the most reckless thing they've done in our history," said Friedman. "I think the governor of Washington State got it exactly right. It's unhinged. The job of the president right now is to be the nation's chief scientific officer, tell us where we are, what's working where. And secondly, to be the nation's chief procurement officer. Get people the testing equipment they need if they are going to end sheltering in place restrictions over the next few weeks. Those are his only two jobs right now."
CNN
Trump is signaling GOP governors to ‘get going’ with ending lockdowns — even though they aren’t ready: Jim Acosta
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta broke down Trump's latest comments on states ending coronavirus lockdowns — and what it signifies.
"He was talking about states that could get back to normal tomorrow and open up tomorrow," said Acosta. "That is just going to be unrealistic for most states around the country. I think one question that has to be asked is, you know, is he sending signals to these Republican governors who were taking cues from him to begin with? Essentially, while we've been saying for the better part of this afternoon is that the president is giving this back to the governors after claiming total authority earlier this week, he is sending strong cues to governors in his party to get going."
CNN
Trump’s failures ‘massively exacerbated’ the crisis — no matter how much he tries to blame China: Ex-national security official
On CNN Thursday, former national security official Jamie Metzl said that he welcomes the government investigation into whether the novel coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory — but emphasized that whatever failures occurred in China, President Donald Trump's inaction made it worse.
"We have to get to the bottom of this," said Metzl. "I'm not one to associate myself with President Trump or Secretary Pompeo or any of these guys, and I'm against anything that could be construed as nonconstructive or racist or intolerant. But we need to know what happened, not as an act of finger-pointing, but there could be other worse antigens out there."