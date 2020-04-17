‘I don’t know what mental illness he has’: NYT’s Tom Friedman unloads on Trump for ‘fomenting revolutions’

On Friday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” New York Times writer Tom Friedman excoriated President Donald Trump for his tweets encouraging the protests against state coronavirus lockdowns.

“The president is egging on people who have been protesting their state restrictions, sometimes in large, crowded groups,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Is he potentially putting these people’s lives in danger?”

“Well, Wolf, what the president did today is just another reminder that in electing Donald J. Trump as president, the American people did the most reckless thing they’ve done in our history,” said Friedman. “I think the governor of Washington State got it exactly right. It’s unhinged. The job of the president right now is to be the nation’s chief scientific officer, tell us where we are, what’s working where. And secondly, to be the nation’s chief procurement officer. Get people the testing equipment they need if they are going to end sheltering in place restrictions over the next few weeks. Those are his only two jobs right now.”

“Fomenting revolutions in blue states with Democratic governors, unhinged is the only word for it,” added Friedman. “I don’t know what mental illness he has, Wolf, but it’s important that we in the press don’t catch it, it’s important that we continue to do our job.”

Watch below: