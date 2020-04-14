‘I got it all done for him!’ Trump lashes out at Andrew Cuomo after he bashes president’s ‘comedy skit’ briefings

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told MSNBC on Tuesday that no one should watch President Donald Trump’s daily COVID-19 briefings, which he described as more of a “comedy skit” than a source of good information.

The president proceeded to hit back at Cuomo and while still insisting that he has the authority to force New York to reopen during the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc.,” the president wrote. “I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!”

In addition to declaring that Trump’s briefings were akin to something you’d see on SNL, Cuomo also blasted the president for claiming to have ultimate authority on states reopening.

“It’s frightening!” he said. “This is the last place we should be, this crazy politics, this absurd positioning when we’re talking about life and death… it’s absurd that we have to deal with this!”

Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020