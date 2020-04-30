‘I think he’s a fine man’: Trump describes Flynn using the same language as the Charlottesville protesters

At Thursday’s White House press briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump was asked about the developments in the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — and Trump twice described him using the same language he did for the neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville in 2017.

“I think he’s a fine man,” Trump said when asked whether he has any intention of bringing him back into the administration. He added that the FBI “hurt him very badly,” and reiterated that he is considering bringing him back into the administration.

Asked whether he had any plans to pardon Flynn, Trump said he has the power, but doesn’t think he will need to use it because he will be “exonerated” anyway.