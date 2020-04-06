‘Idiot’ New Zealand health minister breaks lockdown — yet keeps job
New Zealand’s health minister described himself as “an idiot” Tuesday for breaking lockdown restrictions, but kept his job coordinating the South Pacific nation’s COVID-19 response.
Health Minister David Clark said he offered his resignation to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after revealing he took a 20-kilometre (12.5-mile) drive to the beach with his family.
Clark admitted the trip was a clear breach of the country’s strict lockdown rules, under which families must stay close to home, and his position meant he should have been setting an example.
“At a time when we are asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices, I’ve let the team down,” he said in a statement.
“I’ve been an idiot and I understand why people will be angry with me.”
Clark also said he had been on short two-kilometer drives with his family, which he said were within the rules.
Ardern said under normal circumstances, she would have sacked Clark — but instead, she stripped him of the junior role of associated finance minister and demoted him in the cabinet rankings.
“What he did was wrong, and there are no excuses,” she said.
“But right now, my priority is our collective fight against COVID-19. We cannot afford massive disruption in the health sector or to our response. For that reason, and that reason alone, Dr. Clark will maintain his role.”
Scotland’s chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood resigned Sunday for breaking the rules after twice visiting her second home, despite fronting an ad campaign calling for Scots to stay at home.
WATCH: Trump once again lectures female reporter for not asking a question nicely
On Monday, at the latest coronavirus task force press briefing, a reporter asked President Donald Trump about issues with the Paycheck Protection Program, including a new report that Wells Fargo has hit its stimulus cap for processing claims.
Trump's response was to angrily deny that this was even the case — and shortly he was lecturing her about the media not treating him nicely enough.
"You ask it in such an unfair way," complained Trump. "I wish we had a fair media in this country, and we really don't."
Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks governor’s effort to postpone election — and protect voters from COVID-19
Hours after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order postponing this week's election to June, the state Supreme Court ordered the election must proceed as scheduled.
BREAKING: The Wisconsin Supreme Court has blocked Gov. Tony Evers' executive order postponing the spring election in the state. Tomorrow's election IS BACK ON https://t.co/nZz9D4IsA3
— Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) April 6, 2020
US begins blood tests for coronavirus immunity: reports
The United States has begun taking blood samples from across the country to determine the true number of people infected with the coronavirus, using a test that works retrospectively, according to reports.
The new tests are based on serological surveys, which differ from the nasal swabs used to determine if someone currently has the virus.
Instead, they look for whether certain antibodies are present in the blood which shows that the person fought and then recovered from the illness -- even if they never showed symptoms.
These tests are seen as key to gradually easing lockdown, by allowing those who have proven immunity to re-enter society.