‘I’m choosing not to do it’: Trump says he will ignore voluntary CDC recommendation to wear a mask

At Friday’s coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump announced that the Centers for Disease Control will be recommending all people wear a protective mask when they venture outside.

However, Trump repeatedly stressed that these measures are “voluntary” — and to drive home the point, he went out of his way to say, “I’m choosing not to do it.”

