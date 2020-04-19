Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I’m with everybody’: Trump dismisses ‘re-open’ protesters because ‘they’re six feet apart’

Published

1 min ago

on

During his press conference Sunday, President Donald Trump dismissed questions about the protesters, saying that they can protest all they want as long as they’re socially distancing.

“People feel that way,” Trump said. “You’re allowed to protest. I watched the protest, and they were all 6 feet apart. It was an orderly group of people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At least one video of protests in Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, Washington and other places show people standing very close to each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some have gone too far, some of the governors have gone too far,” Trump continued. “Some of the things that happened maybe were not so appropriate. I think in the end it’s not going to matter because we’re starting to open up our states. And I think they’re going to open up very well. We’re going to watch it closely, we’re working them on testing. Whatever they need. I don’t think they need ventilators any more. The term the governor used was phenomenal. That was the only sentence they left out, which is okay. I appreciate that’s what Gov. Cuomo said. But they’ve done — these people have done a phenomenal job. As far as protesters, you know, I see protesters for all sorts of things. I’m with everybody. I’m with everybody.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump admits he excluded Mitt Romney from task force of GOP senators because he still has a ‘grudge’

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was asked a question by Salt Lake City Tribune during the press briefing on Sunday about the reason that Sen. Mitt Romney was excluded from a task force of Republican senators.

"On Thursday the White House announced a congressional task force for reopening America," said the reporter. "It included every Republican senator but Mitt Romney. Does that show you are holding a grudge?"

"Yeah, it is. No, I'm not a fan of Mitt Romney at all. I have 52 Republican senators," Trump said.

Watch the clip below:

https://twitter.com/ABCPolitics/status/1252024521693040640

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You don’t have the brains you were born with’: Defensive Trump goes off on CNN reporter

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump unleashed on CNN as a reporter was asking why he comes out to talk about being praised by governors when people are dying.

"You're CNN. You're fake news!" Trump shouted. "You don't have the brains you were born with."

He went on to attack the reporter again later in the press conference when he asked additional questions about whether Trump was duped by the Chinese. Trump said that he wasn't, it was former President Barack Obama that was duped by China.

He then went off on how the Obama administration left him high and dry on tests for the coronavirus. COVID-19 is named "19" because it was discovered in 2019. Obama was out of office on Jan. 20, 2017.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Nice and easy. Just relax. Keep your voice down’: Trump lashes out at CBS reporter asking tough questions

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appeared to play it cool at first when he was pressed by CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang on Sunday, asking about the slow response to the coronavirus crisis.

"If you look at what I did banning china from coming in," Trump began.

"Not American nationals," she cut in, to mention the 40,000 people who were allowed back into the U.S. from China.

"Nice and easy. Nice and easy. Relax. We cut it off. Everybody was amazed that I did it. We had 21 people in a room. Everybody was against it but me. Dr. Fauci said had I not done that, perhaps tens of thousands and maybe much more than that people would have died. I was very early, very, very early. And we just saw, you saw Bret Baier making a statement. They had a debate well into February and not even mention -- it wasn't mentioned, the Democrats, we were very early. I'm the president, and you know what I just did?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image