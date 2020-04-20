‘Impeached President Trump’ trends after press secretary demands reporters address Trump as ‘President’
On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany drew mockery after demanding a reporter address Trump as “PRESIDENT Trump” in her tweets.
McEnany’s demand worked a little too well, because before long, the phrase “Impeached President Trump” started trending.
She's right. All of us should use his proper title: Impeached President Trump. https://t.co/mKlXKNnFF5
— Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) April 21, 2020
that's IMPEACHED PRESIDENT Trump
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 21, 2020
she forgot the asterisk
he's IMPEACHED president tRump
— feenxc 🆘 (@therealfeenxc) April 21, 2020
To you, he’s Impeached President Trump who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes!
— Grayson Scout 🧢 (@GraysonScout) April 21, 2020
All this pearl clutching for Impeached President Trump by @presssec Kayleigh McEnemy, when she herself referred to (not impeached) President Obama as “son”… pic.twitter.com/9eWMt2Utnk
— JayStayDafuqHomeHo ©️ (@JayHoOfTheRocks) April 21, 2020
Impeached President Trump has resorted to inviting his gun toting hate militia to terrorize our society with weapons.
— Earth2Mike.. (@KidxA_) April 21, 2020
Actually, he has so MANY other names than that.
I personally love Impeached President Trump because it's the truth, he is impeached.
But TRUMP isn't King. You don't tell us what to call TRUMP, you work for us! We will call TRUMP, whatever the hell we want! #TrumpLiedPeopleDied
— lauren girard (@laureniscooking) April 20, 2020