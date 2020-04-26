In a race against time, coronavirus vaccine testing expands
SAN JOSE, Calif. — In the battle to prevent COVID-19 infection, a vaccine will be our safest armor.As casualties climb, pharmaceutical companies and young volunteers are racing to design, build and test a defense that can protect us. Unless a vaccine is developed soon, people susceptible to the virus will continue to be at risk.Human testing has begun of six potential vaccines in an effort to prove that they’re safe and can produce an immune response. Over 70 more are being reviewed for safety and effectiveness in preparation for human testing. In promising news, this week Chinese researchers …
GOP lawmaker cut off by CNN’s John King with a brutal fact-check after claiming no one took Trump’s Lysol claim seriously
CNN's John King was forced to cut off and fact-check a Republican Senator on Sunday morning who tried to dismiss Donald Trump's comments about using common household disinfectants as a means to cure coronavirus patients.
Speaking with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who was a gastroenterologist before entering the Senate, host King asked about Trump's startling comments that the president later claimed were "sarcastic."
"You're a senator, but you're also Dr. Cassidy," King began. "I'm interested in your perspective. If you look at Google searches this past week, after the doctor talked about sunlight and using disinfectants, you see a spike for searches for inject yourself with disinfectant. We're in the position this past week where the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Surgeon General had to put out public statements saying, and this is my translation, don't listen to the president, be careful here."
GOP in disarray as members revolt over how to respond to COVID-19 pandemic with election looming: report
According to a report from the Washington Post, the Republican leadership is battling with some members of the caucus over another financial package designed to help Americans through the coronavirus pandemic.
On one side are senior Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who want to hold off on any more large stimulus packages that can help keep the economy afloat, and on the other side are senators who want more money for their desperate constituents.
Trump ‘visibly agitated’ over Michael Cohen jail release and upcoming tell-all book on what ‘he’s said and done with women’
According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump was very displeased that his former lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen was given an early release from jail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cohen, who had been serving three years as part of a plea deal over making hush-money payments in the service of the president, has been working on a tell-all book about Trump that is reportedly going to be released before the election.