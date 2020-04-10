Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Inaction is murder’: Protesters surround City Hall to demand Philly #FreeOurPeople from jail

Published

18 mins ago

on

Protesters in Philadelphia surrounded City Hall to protest the city’s high incarceration rate while the COVID-19 pandemic spreads through prisons.

Multiple politicians, including Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, took part in the protest.

Here are some of the images from the “Free Our People” protest:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Wall Street Journal pens a condescending reply after Trump’s attack — and explains the actual reason his briefing ratings are so high

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump clearly loves the spectacle of holding daily coronavirus briefings during the course of the pandemic, even when he has no actual news to deliver, but many of his allies fear they’re doing more harm than good.

One dependable defender of the president, the Wall Street Journal editorial board, made a plea this week for the president to dial back the combative and boastful performances, inspiring a rebuke on Twitter from Trump himself. And on Friday, the Journal sent out another missive in the dispute dripping with condescension.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Inaction is murder’: Protesters surround City Hall to demand Philly #FreeOurPeople from jail

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

Protesters in Philadelphia surrounded City Hall to protest the city's high incarceration rate while the COVID-19 pandemic spreads through prisons.

Multiple politicians, including Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, took part in the protest.

Here are some of the images from the "Free Our People" protest:

This moment calls for everyone with power to put the people before politics. That famous "Philly progressivism" is a damn lie if we don't do all we can to save our most vulnerable neighbors from #COVID19.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump to include his daughter Ivanka in second coronavirus task force: report

Published

56 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

According to a report from Axios, President Trump is gearing up to launch a second coronavirus task force with a focus on reviving the U.S. economy in the wake of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

Axios reports that the new task force will include people from the private sector as well as top administration officials, some of who already serve on the initial coronavirus task force.

Among those included in the new initiative will be the President's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Read the full report over at Axios.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image