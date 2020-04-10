‘Inaction is murder’: Protesters surround City Hall to demand Philly #FreeOurPeople from jail

Protesters in Philadelphia surrounded City Hall to protest the city’s high incarceration rate while the COVID-19 pandemic spreads through prisons.

Multiple politicians, including Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, took part in the protest.

Here are some of the images from the “Free Our People” protest:

This moment calls for everyone with power to put the people before politics. That famous "Philly progressivism" is a damn lie if we don't do all we can to save our most vulnerable neighbors from #COVID19. 😷 up, ✊🏽 up. pic.twitter.com/jcR047kthn — DA Larry Krasner (@DA_LarryKrasner) April 10, 2020

Solidarity with those fighting to protect our incarcerated community members from #COVIDー19. Each day we delay puts another life at risk that we can never get back #freeourpeople pic.twitter.com/Omu2axYIOy — Councilmember Kendra Brooks (@KendraPHL) April 10, 2020

No one should die in prison. Our elderly & infirm are confined to small spaces that could easily facilitate #COVIDー19 transmission. One virus outbreak would be devastating. Pennsylvania is not equipped to protect our people, and they should be released. #freeourpeople pic.twitter.com/lzrLMVkCJF — Nikil Saval (@NikilSaval) April 10, 2020

Hundreds circle City Hall in their cars, blasting audio from people currently incarcerated in the Philly Jails about the dangers of incarceration during #COVID19 pandemic. #FreeOurPeople pic.twitter.com/hBtRJLMu4W — Decarcerate PA (@DecarceratePA) April 10, 2020

“Guards have given us pen and paper to write our goodbye letters to our families.” #freeourpeople NOW pic.twitter.com/SLZrU8jd4V — Molly Lawrence (@mllylwrnc) April 10, 2020

Back at City Hall to tell @PhillyMayor @GovernorTomWolf not to condemn incarcerated people to death #freeourpeople pic.twitter.com/myM3s9tFiL — Priya Dieterich (@priyadieterich) April 10, 2020

Thank you for fighting for the people, always @KendraPHL! https://t.co/wHwrxqIAf9 — DA Larry Krasner (@DA_LarryKrasner) April 10, 2020

There are over 47,000 people held in prisons & correctional facilities in PA.

Our jails have a higher infection rate than Wuhan or NYC. There are only 4 ventilators in the Dept. of Corrections. #freeourpeople pic.twitter.com/BvIufQs6Ms — Nikil Saval (@NikilSaval) April 10, 2020

"Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, Philadelphia County has released a smaller percentage of its incarcerated people than virtually every other major city in America." – The Appeal So we are taking action right now at city hall.@philacourts #FreeOurPeople pic.twitter.com/gBP1sHKw1G — ACLU of Pennsylvania (@aclupa) April 10, 2020

Hundreds surround City Hall, in cars, on bikes, and at a 6ft distance, blasting the voices of incarcerated women from a giant sound system and every single vehicle. @MayorKenney CAN YOU HEAR US? #FreeOurPeople pic.twitter.com/mbse5ta9Yk — Decarcerate PA (@DecarceratePA) April 10, 2020

OUR JAILS ARE A TIME BOMB. Each day there is no action, more and more lives are put at risk. @PhillyMayor and the First Judicial District must take action to release people from our local jails and #FreeOurPeople now! pic.twitter.com/eRODkaTxHq — Rick Krajewski for West Philly (@rick4westphilly) April 10, 2020

People of Philly demand immediate action to #FreeOurPeople from jails! Currently, there are over 4000 people trapped in Philly jails during #Covid19 crisis.

FREE THEM ALL! pic.twitter.com/41Ki7abjrz — Willy Chino (@ThePeaceReport1) April 10, 2020

“We will not stand idly by while Philly power brokers violate the human rights of incarcerated individuals or their families” #FreeOurPeople @PhillyMayor @GovernorTomWolf @PhilaCourts pic.twitter.com/1TyXoH6hNH — Priya Dieterich (@priyadieterich) April 10, 2020

Protesters surround Philadelphia City Hall in a caravan of cars Friday afternoon, demanding that officials release vulnerable individuals from jail to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure. Several community groups organized the #FreeOurPeople event. pic.twitter.com/KakNi1iAlG — jimmacmillan (@JimMacMillan) April 10, 2020

At City Hall to tell @PhillyMayor @GovernorTomWolf not to condemn incarcerated people to death #freeourpeople pic.twitter.com/pgcgEjxLLw — Kelley Collings (@kelleycollings) April 10, 2020

A clear message for @PhillyMayor: save lives now or be complicit in whatever comes our way and harms incarcerated Pennsylvanians. #FreeOurPeople pic.twitter.com/C95sxXaf0C — PA Stands Up (@PAStandsUp) April 10, 2020