Indignant Trump demands an apology from reporter for misstating testing numbers

President Donald Trump berated a reporter and demanded an apology after the correspondent misstated statistics on coronavirus testing.

A correspondent with Yahoo News claimed South Korea had performed five times more testing per capita than the United States, which Trump disputed, and then Dr. Deborah Birx corrected the reporter after answering his question.

“To our Yahoo gentleman, I just want to make it clear that South Korea’s testing was 11 per 100,000, and we’re at 17 per 100,000,” Birx said.

Trump then asked the reporter, Hunter Walker, if he was going to apologize for the error.

“Are you going to apologize, Yahoo?” Trump asked. “That’s why you’re Yahoo, and nobody knows who the hell you are. That’s why nobody knows who you are, including me.”

Walker later explained on Twitter that he had misread data on a mobile chart, and apologized for that, but said the president and his medical adviser had failed to address his question about higher infection rates in the U.S.

We have passed South Korea in the number of tests conducted per capita. I misread the mobile version of this chart and am sorry about that @realDonaldTrump . Our infection rate is far higher though as I noted. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) April 28, 2020

"That's why nobody knows who you are, including me" — Trump and Birx team up to attack the Yahoo reporter who asked earlier about testing pic.twitter.com/ZBrqOiCKGm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2020