Internet explodes at Trump’s ‘transparently dictatorial’ threat to forcibly adjourn Congress

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump threatened to use executive power to force Congress to adjourn, so that he can make recess appointments of every nominee that is stuck in the Senate — something the Constitution says the president doesn’t actually have power to do except in a very narrow set of circumstances.

Trump’s threat horrified commenters on social media, who immediately condemned the president’s latest authoritarian impulse — including a number of conservative academics like Tom Nichols and Jonah Goldberg.

Let this one sink in. The President just threatened to shut down Congress. They do that in Russia. They do that in China. They do that in banana republics. Welcome to our new world. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 15, 2020

#MerrickGarland waited a year for Senate approval so don't go complaining about your right wing judges not approved. — Susan Pfeifer (@mediasusan) April 15, 2020

If Obama had ever threatened to adjourn both houses of Congress by fiat, Republicans would be driving across that lawn and tackling him at the podium right this moment. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 15, 2020

OH MY GOD. The president is threatening to adjourn both houses of Congress. He admits it has never been done before. Tell me the difference between him and Maduro or any other dictator. This is honestly horrifying. — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) April 15, 2020

In threatening to adjourn Congress, he may be referring to Const., Art. 2, §3. It does not give him authority to randomly close Congress, but some fringe Federalist society member member may be whispering crazy sweet nothings in his ear. Imagine if Obama had — oh, never mind. pic.twitter.com/QSlPMZcxfz — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 15, 2020

At #coronaviruspressrally Trump complains about judicial appointments and officials not being confirmed (what that has to do with the dying and sick from the virus, well, who knows). Then he threatens to adjourn Congress so he can make "recess" appts. We should feel much better. — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) April 15, 2020

Just following up “total authority” with the threat to forcibly adjourn Congress so that he can make recess appointments. Another lesson learned, right Susan Collins? Chastened! — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) April 15, 2020

I don't want to be kneejerk against this just because it's never been done before. But the fact that it's never been done before at least suggests people should think through the precedents this may set. 2/4 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 15, 2020

DJT: I have all power. No you don't. You're not a King. Congress has power over you. DJT: I'm going to adjourn Congress. <This is going to get far, far worse, folks.> — Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) April 15, 2020

One thing seems clear: DOJ lawyers at OLC are going to be busy writing an opinion on whether Trump has authority to adjourn Congress — davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) April 15, 2020

No the president cannot adjourn Congress to create the recess that would justify making appointments without Congress’ consent. What a laughable, transparently dictatorial proposal. — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) April 15, 2020