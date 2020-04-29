Quantcast
Internet laughs at ‘President Pine-Sol’ for his flat denial he’s losing the polls: ‘Just let him go with it’

Published

9 mins ago

on

- Commentary

At roughly the same time as the news broke that President Donald Trump threatened to sue his campaign manager over his declining polls against former Vice President Joe Biden, Reuters reported that Trump ranted he doesn’t even believe the polls in the first place.

Trump’s denial led to widespread mockery on social media — particularly his claim that he doesn’t believe America could vote for a man “who’s incompetent.”

California to close all beaches and state parks starting May 1

Published

1 min ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) sent out a notice to police chiefs across the state of California saying that he will be closing all beaches and state parks starting May 1.

While other states are opening up and welcoming crowds of people, Newsom is still urging social distancing to keep the state's numbers low.

"After the well-publicized media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend, in violation of Governor Newsom's Shelter in Place Order, the Governor will be announcing tomorrow that all beaches and all state parks in California will be closed effective Friday, May 1," the release said.

National security expert drops truth bomb on Trump supporters convinced Trump is about to ‘clear’ Michael Flynn

Published

44 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

National security expert and Lawfare editor in chief Benjamin Wittes explained in an extensive Twitter thread why President Donald Trump's supporters shouldn't count their chickens before they're hatched when it comes to Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

"Hold the champagne—and maybe put away whatever you’re smoking," he told Trumpland on Wednesday evening. "Gen. Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI not because he was framed but because he got a sweet-ass deal to avoid massive criminal liability for being an unregistered agent of a foreign power while working for a presidential transition. He also avoided his son’s prosecution."

