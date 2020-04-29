Internet laughs at ‘President Pine-Sol’ for his flat denial he’s losing the polls: ‘Just let him go with it’

At roughly the same time as the news broke that President Donald Trump threatened to sue his campaign manager over his declining polls against former Vice President Joe Biden, Reuters reported that Trump ranted he doesn’t even believe the polls in the first place.

"I don't believe the polls," Trump said. "I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don't think that they will put a man in who's incompetent." https://t.co/I9aR0tDhB3 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) April 30, 2020

Trump’s denial led to widespread mockery on social media — particularly his claim that he doesn’t believe America could vote for a man “who’s incompetent.”

Who wants to tell him? — UvT (@WasOnceLou) April 30, 2020

Lol they already did in 2016 — O’s Girl (@terrij68) April 30, 2020

“…I don’t think they will put a man in that’s incompetent”?? Talk about projection! Holy Batman. We’ve been trying to recover since 2016 when Americans did just that!!! — Leslie McCarthy (@LeslieM3355) April 30, 2020

I mean, a plurality of voters voted for Clinton, so he's technically correct — Chairman Miao (總裁貓) (@PolitiCatGrump) April 30, 2020

Putin did just that in 2016 but true American patriots will prevent your reinstallment — #F_ckotomusResister (@laeddany) April 30, 2020

Hahaha, 45* zinged himself!! — Parry Riposte (@riposte_parry) April 30, 2020

January 21, 2021 President Biden: 'Donald! It's Joe Biden! Come out of the White House now. This has gone on long enough. This is your fourth and final warning! Vacate the premises, before the SWAT team sends in teargas and the K9s. Tell Eric to put that plastic sword down!' pic.twitter.com/y6gQgtbdz8 — The Rube Report (@GuadalahonkyToo) April 30, 2020

Shhhh just let him go with it — Area Suburban Voter (@DiamondJoe1942) April 30, 2020

So we're clear: I am really fucking smart, I am not a statistics-denier, & I'll be voting for the Democratic nominee because I am not endorsing another term of an incompetent corrupt racist xenophobic bigoted mendacious tool of foreign governments & advocate of bleach ingestion. — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) April 30, 2020

