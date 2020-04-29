Trump yelled at campaign manager Brad Parscale for his dropping poll numbers — and threatened to sue him: report

On Wednesday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump yelled at Brad Parscale, his 2020 campaign manager, on Friday.

During the course of this exchange, Trump reportedly blamed Parscale for his declining poll numbers against former Vice President Joe Biden — and even threatened to sue Parscale, although CNN suggested that this was likely not a serious threat.

This exchange comes as the president is receiving poor marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with increasing numbers of Americans believing he failed to act quickly enough. It also comes after days of bad press from his suggestion, at a press conference last week, that scientists should look into injecting disinfectant into people to treat the virus.

Watch the report below: