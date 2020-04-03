Internet slams Trump for stressing people don’t have to follow new CDC guidelines

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced at his coronavirus press briefing that the Centers for Disease Control will be advising all Americans to wear masks in public life — but stressed repeatedly that these guidelines are entirely voluntary and added, “I’m choosing not to do it.”

Trump’s attitude drew criticism from commenters on social media, who noted he is discouraging the public from following the advice of his own administration and endangering lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump always finds the wrong thing to say. https://t.co/g1M1QWewVK — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) April 3, 2020

“I’m choosing not to do it,” Trump says of CDC recommendation to cover faces. Recall the White House said earlier today that anyone interacting with him will be given a rapid COVID-19 test first. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) April 3, 2020

“I’m choosing not to do it.” (wearing a mask) That’s some great leadership there, fucknard.#pressbriefing #COVID19 — The Republican Party is a Death Cult (@olensisukas) April 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m choosing not to do it” is his motto for basically everything that could help — Eddie Vale (@evale72) April 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think I’m going to be doing it,” says Trump re: wearing masks. “I’m choosing not to do it.” It’s like he’s daring Covid-19 to give him his famous last words. Terrifying for us as a country being led by him and also for him as a human being. — caprice crane (@capricecrane) April 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, who is if nothing else a good salesman, speaking of the new CDC guideline saying people should wear masks says “it is completely voluntary. I am choosing not to do it.” Basically telling everyone he doesn’t believe his experts. He should lead by example! #TrumpPressConf — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) April 3, 2020

I am so damn sick of this. Trump starts talking & before he tells you what you SHOULD BE DOING, he said he’s “choosing NOT to do it”! This is codeword to his base that it’s still somewhat a hoax. Worst “leader” in history!#TrumpOwnsEveryDeath #TrumpIsTheWORSTPresidentEVER pic.twitter.com/GQQLOqM2pJ — In Search Of Treasonous Helsinki Notes (@valerie135) April 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT