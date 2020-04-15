Quantcast
'Is he trying to cause a Constitutional crisis?': MSNBC questions Trump's political turn during COVID-19 pandemic

Published

6 mins ago

on

MSNBC host Chuck Todd asked his Wednesday evening panel what President Donald Trump could possibly be thinking with his latest fight over his appointees.

President Barack Obama faced off against the Republican Senate when he appointed a Supreme Court justice that the Senate refused to confirm. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) explained that presidents can’t have an appointee during an election year, which 2020 is. It isn’t a rule or a law, but it’s McConnell’s new Senate policy that ushered in an invalid justice now presiding on the highest court in the land.



Trump demanded these appointments, specifically citing the person overseeing the radio network “Voice of America”, saying that many of his appointees are critical during the coronavirus crisis. It’s unclear how the radio show is conducting essential public health.

“Is he trying to cause a Constitutional crisis over ‘Voice of America?'” asked Todd.

“Right, Michael Pack, he wants to see him confirmed, Chuck, you’re absolutely right,” said White House correspondent Kristen Welker. “Someone described as a right-wing filmmaker. He also talked about wanting one of his judges confirmed, DNI as well as two members of the federal reserve board. President Trump taking this very defiant stance, Chuck, you’re right. It does have tones of a campaign rally going after Democrats.

She noted that their colleague Hans Nichols asked Trump about all of it, noting that in the past Trump said that now isn’t the time for partisanship, but he’s undercutting himself if he tries to adjourn Congress.

“The president fired back by saying, ‘Look, this has been a partisan process for a long time,'” she continued. “But the bottom line is, Chuck, how is he going to get things done in Congress if he essentially doesn’t have Congress there to pass things like the fourth tranche of the stimulus? Something that he needs that a number of Americans need in order to sort of deal with this lapse of paychecks and lapse of going to work.”



Watch the full discussion below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
