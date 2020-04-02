It could take 20 weeks for Americans to see their first coronavirus stimulus checks: report

According to a House Democratic memo obtained by CNN, Americans likely won’t begin to see direct payments from the coronavirus stimulus bill until at least April 13. For those who will receive a check, it could take 20 weeks before checks are finally mailed by the IRS.

“The timeline means tens of millions of Americans will have to wait to get badly needed assistance, despite repeated suggestions from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that the money would go out as soon as April 6,” CNN reports. “He said this past Sunday after passage of the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill that payments would not go out until mid-April.”

