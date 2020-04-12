Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It is what it is’: Fauci carefully admits Trump ‘could have saved lives’ if he took the virus seriously

Published

2 hours ago

on

Appearing on CNN’s “State of The Union” on Sunday morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become the most trusted member of the White House COVID-19 task force, was grilled by host Jake Tapper over Donald Trump’s decision to delay shutting down the country as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread.

Fauci, who called some of the complaints about the administration “unfair,” could only offer “It is what it is” to defend the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Tapper noted the lower number of COVUD-19 dead in South Korea which saw the pandemic flare up at the same time it started in the U.S., the host pressed the doctor on Trump’s decisions.

“The New York Times reported yesterday that you and other top officials wanted to recommend social and physical distancing guidelines to President Trump as far back as the third week of February, but the administration didn’t announce such guidelines to the American public until March 16th, almost a month later. Why?” Tapper asked.

“You know, Jake, as I’ve said many times, we look at it from a pure health standpoint. We make a recommendation, often the recommendation is taken. Sometimes it’s not but it is what it is we are where we are right now,” the doctor replied.

“Do you think lives could have been saved if social distancing, physical distancing, stay-at-home measures, had started the third week of February instead of mid-March?” Tapper pressed.

“You know, Jake, again, it’s the ‘what would have, what could have,'” Fauci explained. “It’s very difficult to go back and say that. I mean, obviously you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. Obviously no one is going to deny that. But what goes into those kinds of decisions is complicated. But you’re right, I mean, obviously, if we had right from the very beginning shut everything down, it may have been a little bit different but there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

;


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

A neuroscientist explains why Trump’s rhetoric is making the coronavirus even more deadly

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

No matter which way you lean politically, it is hard to dispute the fact that the president has not handled the pandemic optimally. His slow and negligent response has undoubtedly increased the death toll and the damage done, both economic and psychological. The only question is by how much. If the coronavirus had originated in the United States then we would not be able to accurately assess Trump’s response, because there would be nothing to fairly compare it to. However, we not only had examples of how bad it would get if we did not take the necessary precautions—from countries like China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy—some of those governments actually showed us exactly what we needed to do to handle it. Despite all the warnings and instructions, the United States went from having nearly the lowest number of cases of any infected country to being number one. In true Trumpian fashion we might say, “America is winning, and it’s not even close,” and this time it would be no exaggeration.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Adam Schiff drops the hammer on Trump’s COVID-19 bumbling: ‘It’s very hard to congressionally mandate competence’

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

Appearing remotely on MSNBC's "AM Joy," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) served notice on Donald Trump that there will be a Congressional investigation into his administration's bumbling coronavirus response and then took a shot out the president's management abilities.

"We are passing bill after bill, appropriating the money, making sure we can buy the protective gear, that we have the money for ventilators and that we can accelerate the timetable for production," Schiff explained. "But it is very hard for Congress to force the administration to spend money in a sensible fashion or sometimes even just spend it at all. If the president won't really invoke the Defense Production Act and won't use the teeth that it gives them to compel industries to produce these and do it now, it's very hard for the Congress to insist on that without taking time."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s pandemic is our Cuban Missle Crisis — and he’s bungling it badly: forensic psychiatrist

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

This was our generation’s Cuban Missile Crisis.  But unlike in 1962, we do not have a president who can rise above his disagreeing brilliant advisers and make a superior, clear-headed decision.  We have the opposite: we have a president who is incapable of gathering competent advisers to begin with, but even if he were forced to, he would override all better advice to make decisions so muddied with emotional disturbances and compulsions as to render them almost always the worst decisions.  The problem of mental pathology is that little is accidental—he is wired to ensure that the right things will not be done, and the wrong things will be done.  This is why I have said, “He will continue to push for the maximal number of deaths possible.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image