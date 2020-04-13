Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It’s all good’: White people accept NASCAR driver’s apology after he uses N-word in virtual race

Published

16 mins ago

on

A NASCAR driver’s apology for using the N-word was accepted by white people on Twitter even though the black community appeared to be wary.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson posted a video apologizing on Monday after he was caught on video using the racial slur.

“Hey, I just wanted to say I’m sorry,” Larson told his fans. “I understand the damage is probably unrepairable and I own up to that. But I just want to let you all know how sorry I am.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of white fans on Twitter responded by forgiving the driver.

Read some of the tweets below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

‘It’s all good’: White people accept NASCAR driver’s apology after he uses N-word in virtual race


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Alabama chicken plant makes employees pay for masks as they work ‘elbow to elbow’ during pandemic: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

A Wayne Farms chicken processing plant in Alabama is taking heavy criticism from some of its employees who say they're being forced to work in unsafe conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters reports that workers at the Wayne Farms plant "recently had to pay the company 10 cents a day to buy masks to protect themselves" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And even workers who do wear masks aren't safe, plant meat inspector Mona Darby tells Reuters, because everyone is forced to work in tight quarters.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It’s all good’: White people accept NASCAR driver’s apology after he uses N-word in virtual race

Published

15 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

A NASCAR driver's apology for using the N-word was accepted by white people on Twitter even though the black community appeared to be weary.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson posted a video apologizing on Monday after he was caught on video using the racial slur.

"Hey, I just wanted to say I'm sorry," Larson told his fans. "I understand the damage is probably unrepairable and I own up to that. But I just want to let you all know how sorry I am."

A number of white fans on Twitter responded by forgiving the driver.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This is why Trump’s claim that he has the power to nullify states’ rights is so staggering

Published

34 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

The president has been talking nonstop about the need to “reopen” the economy. Yes, we’re midway through a deadly pandemic. Yes, the new coronavirus has killed more than 22,000 Americans in a month. Yes, “reopening” the economy is unwise to anyone who is not Donald Trump. Getting reelected is his top priority, not your good health.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Sadly, the press corps has been repeating news of his pending decision to “reopen” the economy without scrutinizing the implicit claim at the heart of Trump’s decision: that the president has the constitutional authority and power to “reopen” an economy and thus to force state governors with differing and competing objectives to comply.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image