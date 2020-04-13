‘It’s all good’: White people accept NASCAR driver’s apology after he uses N-word in virtual race

A NASCAR driver’s apology for using the N-word was accepted by white people on Twitter even though the black community appeared to be wary.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson posted a video apologizing on Monday after he was caught on video using the racial slur.

“Hey, I just wanted to say I’m sorry,” Larson told his fans. “I understand the damage is probably unrepairable and I own up to that. But I just want to let you all know how sorry I am.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of white fans on Twitter responded by forgiving the driver.

Read some of the tweets below.

People gonna say it’s weak for their 5 min of twitter fame. You made a mistake anyone else could’ve made. — Salvador Zavala889 🗿🚀6️⃣ (@zsalvador520) April 13, 2020

are you a black person? i admire the apology, and hope it’s accepted. still baffles me how in 2020 with the knowledge of how wrong the word is, people still throw it out there even as an accident!! — ricky (@velorick) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Pretty damn good apology if you ask me — JJ (@jj4hill) April 13, 2020

Thank you for owning up to it https://t.co/hKU2bGukBQ least you can say you didn’t hide from your actions. — Logan (@LoganBolton7) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Y’all free of SIN cast the first stone!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 for strength and courage Kyle! — Kevin Fodor (@kfod8) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Huge mistake, but you owned up to it. Now let time do it’s thing. — NASCAR_Wonka (@warningtrackbar) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

People are way to sensitive, if you weren’t a famous driver no one would bat an eye at what you said besides it wasn’t said in a Derogatory way it’s just the way people talk to each other. It’s in music,video games,and forms of social media. You’re still my favorite driver, — Ryan Heuser (@Widowson73) April 13, 2020

I forgive you Larson, everyone deserves a second chance. — CorvetteRacing48 (@C_Racing48) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

it’s ok buddy — Nate (@Racing_Nate125) April 13, 2020

We all make mistakes. — Kyuss Smith (@KyussSmith) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Look at his eyes and proper apology. He is honestly sorry. Be kind and accept it. — Dawn Lightsey (@DawnsKiss) April 13, 2020

Keep your head up Kyle! — Stephanie Odom (@FLPSteph) April 13, 2020

ok you made a mistake, don’t we all sometimes say things in everyday life that are not correct? It’s ok Kyle, all the best to you and your family! Stay save! — Heike (@BaranekHeike) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Hang in there kyle. 😕🙁 — Vicki VanderHorn (@annticki) April 13, 2020

We love you Kyle! 💙 — jennifer (@MarshallRacing_) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay strong ❤️ — Dana Allen (@Danalallen1s) April 13, 2020

Forgiven Kyle, we are not perfect. Mistakes happen. — DC999 (@eastbound999) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We all make mistakes! Hope you reflect and recover! — Tim Sams Travel USA (@TimSamsTravelUS) April 13, 2020

It takes a man to own his mistakes with NO EXCUSES, and we all appreciate that! Hopefully everyone can learn from this. While this was a particularly disgusting moment, I will continue to support you, and can’t wait to see you back on track. — Ricky Hardin (@RHardin15) April 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s all good Kyle. We all know you didn’t mean anything by what you said. No one has a problem when they hear that word daily thru rap lyrics. 👀 Hold your head up and keep on keeping on!!! 👍🏻 — Angel Nugent (@angelynn72) April 13, 2020

You’re white. It’s not your place to accept the ‘apology’ — Melissa🦋 (@bjootwt) April 13, 2020

It’s all politically correct bullshit. Everyone knows that was not said derogatory or racist in any way shape or form. Some people just looking for any reason to be offended. If this is what the world has become, they need to ban every rap album & song — Brian Holman (@bholman62) April 13, 2020

I wish I was as perfect as some of you commenting on Larson’s aplology🙄 — Jennnnn (@Jenni_Leah) April 13, 2020

You’ll be ok Kyle. Give it some time. Good Luck! — Dave Walker (@DaveWal43019) April 13, 2020

‘It’s all good’: White people accept NASCAR driver’s apology after he uses N-word in virtual race