NASCAR driver caught on video using using N-word during virtual race

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was caught on video using a racial slur during a virtual race.

The incident occurred while Larson was participating in an iRacing event Sunday night, according to Sports Illustrated. NASCAR is using virtual races to fill time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You can’t hear me?” Larson, who is half Japanese, asked a fellow driver before uttering the N-word.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not immediately clear if he would be dropped by his sponsors, which include Ganassi, McDonalds and Credit One Bank.

Watch the video clip below.