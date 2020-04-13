NASCAR driver caught on video using using N-word during virtual race
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was caught on video using a racial slur during a virtual race.
The incident occurred while Larson was participating in an iRacing event Sunday night, according to Sports Illustrated. NASCAR is using virtual races to fill time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You can’t hear me?” Larson, who is half Japanese, asked a fellow driver before uttering the N-word.
ADVERTISEMENT
It was not immediately clear if he would be dropped by his sponsors, which include Ganassi, McDonalds and Credit One Bank.
Watch the video clip below.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: