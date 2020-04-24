Quantcast
It’s time to use the 25th Amendment on Trump after his dangerous COVID-19 disinfectant comments: Boston Globe columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaking with hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski on the morning after Donald Trump suggested treating coronavirus victims with household cleaners — including injections — regular “Morning Joe” contributor and Boston Globe columnist Mike Barnicle suggested now is the time that administration officials should seriously consider using the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office before he gets someone killed.

Speaking after host Scarborough discussed Trump’s proposal that has appalled medical professionals, Barnicle said in any other “normal” time, Republicans would be rushing to condemn the president’s comments.

“What’s going through the minds of Republican senators and Republican members of Congress and Republicans who serve with this president?” host Scarborough asked. “Yes, we’re in the middle of what he called a war, and we have a president who is wandering off aimlessly on this pandemic battlefield, endangering so many American lives.”

“Well, Joe, in a rational, political world, of which we are not part, we’re no longer a part of that, there is no longer a rational political world around us, I’ll tell you what might be on their minds: the 25th amendment,” Barnicle replied. “Yesterday, the president of the United States actually posed a threat to public safety, to the public safety of the citizens of this country.”

“Those are the musings of a man who has spent a whole lot of his lifetime in a tanning bed,” he continued. “He’s been exposed to ultraviolet rays to make it look like he has a tan all the time. Those were the irrational rants of a man who, somewhere out there in the country, god forbid, some adherent of him, someone who follows him closely and adores him, and there are many people like that, will take a sip of Clorox bleach today to ward off the virus, and they will die.”

Watch below:

