Jared Kushner gets the scorched earth treatment on MSNBC as the ‘man who’s failed at everything’
On MSNBC Saturday, Intercept reporter Mehdi Hasan slammed President Donald Trump for mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic — and particularly for putting his son-in-law Jared Kushner at the forefront of the effort.
“I think it’s very unified leadership. They’re all unified in their ignorance and their denialism and their callousness,” said Hasan, speaking with host Ali Velshi. “They all have the same approach, which is just to play it down, which is to pretend things are getting better, which is to turn this into a partisan political crisis where states like Florida that voted for Donald Trump get resources and states that didn’t vote for him like New York or Colorado or Maine don’t get the same level of resources.”
“What we’re seeing right now, real time, is a kakistocracy,” continued Hasan. “Government by the worst people. Kakistocrats. Led from the top by Donald J. Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. On what planet is Jared Kushner put in charge of the White House’s response to the coronavirus? This is a man who’s failed at everything he’s touched … he’s failed to run a New York newspaper, he’s failed in the property business his criminal father gifted to him, failed at trying to bring peace to the Middle East. And now failing at trying to handle this major public health crisis which he’s not qualified to handle.”
“You mentioned the quote from him and Donald Trump saying, these are our ventilators, this is the federal government’s stockpile, this is for ourselves,” added Hasan. “Who are the ours? Who are the ourselves? If the federal government doesn’t stand up for the 50 states of the United States, who does it stand up for? It’s bizarre, the level of incompetence, the indifference — it’s completely crazy!”
Watch below:
“What we’re seeing right now in real time is a kakistocracy. Government by the worst people! Kakistocrats…on what planet is Jared Kushner put in charge of the White House response to the coronavirus? This is a man who has failed at everything he’s touched” – me on @MSNBC today: pic.twitter.com/V1FniQ0uaQ
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 4, 2020
