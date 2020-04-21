Jim Acosta calls out Trump for ‘gaslighting’ America about the anti-lockdown protests

At Tuesday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump once again downplayed the risk of the anti-lockdown protests popping up around the country — suggesting that they are practicing responsible social distancing.

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta promptly laid into the president, pointing out that most of the protesters are doing no such thing and accusing Trump of “gaslighting” the American people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump again gaslighting on protests saying the demonstrators are practicing social distancing. They aren’t. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 21, 2020

Trump has acknowledged that the protesters, who are being propped up by national right-wing organizations, are largely supportive of his presidency.