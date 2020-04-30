Quantcast
Karen Pence tells Fox News that Mike Pence didn’t know masks were required at Mayo Clinic

Published

1 min ago

on

Karen Pence went on Fox News to explain why her husband failed to wear a required mask during a visit this week to the Mayo Clinic.

Vice President Mike Pence drew widespread condemnation when he declined to wear a protective mask during a tour of the medical clinic, and “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked his wife to explain.

“That’s a great question as our medical experts have told us wearing a masks prevents you from spreading the disease and knowing that he doesn’t have COVID-19, he didn’t wear one,” Pence said.

That was the explanation offered by the vice president after facing criticism, but his wife offered a new excuse.

“It was actually after he left Mayo Clinic that he found out that they had a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask,” she said. “Someone has worked on this whole task force for over two months is not someone who would have done anything to offend anyone or scare anyone. I’m glad that you gave me the opportunity to talk about that.”


Breaking Banner

Judge blocks Trump from giving coronavirus relief for Native American communities to corporations

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration Monday from passing out coronavirus relief funds intended to help Native American communities to certain for-profit corporations owned by Natives.

The decision came after the Treasury Department made Alaska Native Corporations (ANCs) eligible for $8 billion in funding allocated by Congress to help Native American tribes. ANCs serve as holding companies for businesses that benefit from Native lands. There are about 237 ANCs in Alaska.

Breaking Banner

Experts: Remdesivir isn’t the badly needed ‘silver bullet’ for coronavirus

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci touted an experimental drug from Gilead Sciences that shows great promise for treating coronavirus, but it does not appear to be a desperately needed cure.

Remdesivir helped coronavirus patients leave the hospital sooner in an as-yet unpublished but rigorously designed trial by the National Institutes of Health, but experts cautioned against getting too hopeful, reported Axios.

"Remdesivir is a real drug for COVID," Umer Raffat, a pharmaceutical analyst at Evercore ISI, told investors, "but again, not a silver bullet."

Breaking Banner

GOP Gov. Brian Kemp’s elevation of pseudostupidity is a Trump characteristic that endangers us all

Published

45 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Gov. Brian Kemp (R) dumbfounded and dismayed many recently with his decision to allow nonessential businesses to reopen in Georgia when even Trump said this move is too soon. It followed Kemp’s astonishing announcement earlier this month that he had not known asymptomatic people could transmit the highly contagious coronavirus, although every governor in the country had previously been briefed on this. His behavior left many wondering if Kemp really could be that clueless or whether something else is going on.

As a clinical psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, I am often faced with untangling questions like these: Are people genuinely unable to grasp a concept, or are they hiding knowledge from themselves for some reason unknown even to them, or are they aware they know better but are simply pretending not to know? Bluntly, are they just plain stupid (genuinely of low intelligence) or more insidiously pseudostupid—feigning a lack of understanding that can serve various motives and purposes? As a concerned Georgia resident, Kemp’s handling of this pandemic has resurfaced this question for me front and center.

