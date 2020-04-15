Quantcast
Kellyanne Conway buried in ridicule for scientifically illiterate COVID-19 rant

Published

13 mins ago

on

Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday uncorked a scientifically illiterate rant about the coronavirus in which she blamed the World Health Organization for not having the situation better under control.

“This is COVID-19, not COVID-1, folks!” Conway said during an interview on “Fox & Friends.” “And so you would think the people in charge of the World Health Organization facts and figures should be on top of that right now.”

In reality, the “19” at the end of COVID-19 denotes it as a strain of the virus that was discovered in 2019, rather than marking it as the 19th overall strain of the virus.

Conway’s seeming ignorance of this very basic fact earned her scorn and ridicule from across Twitter — check out some reactions below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
