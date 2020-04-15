Kellyanne Conway buried in ridicule for scientifically illiterate COVID-19 rant

Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday uncorked a scientifically illiterate rant about the coronavirus in which she blamed the World Health Organization for not having the situation better under control.

“This is COVID-19, not COVID-1, folks!” Conway said during an interview on “Fox & Friends.” “And so you would think the people in charge of the World Health Organization facts and figures should be on top of that right now.”

In reality, the “19” at the end of COVID-19 denotes it as a strain of the virus that was discovered in 2019, rather than marking it as the 19th overall strain of the virus.

Conway’s seeming ignorance of this very basic fact earned her scorn and ridicule from across Twitter — check out some reactions below.

All 19 Covids, Ranked — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) April 15, 2020

Why should I watch the movie K-9 with Jim Belushi? I haven’t seen K-1 through 8!

— Kellyanne Conway, probably — Bunny Sparber קיניגל שׁפּארבּער (@maxsparber) April 15, 2020

She hasn't seen the first 2000 Space Odysseys either. — pncwho (@pncwho) April 15, 2020

Kellyanne is a total imbicle when it comes to facts or science. COVID-19 means that the virus was uncovered in 2019 not that it happened 18 times before. STFU Kellyanne and stay off TV. Go back to your crypt. https://t.co/epsud6w9QX — Len Paris (@LenParis1) April 15, 2020

when you think that Malcolm X was the successor to Malcolm IX — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 15, 2020

This is POTUS-45, not POTUS-1 folks, and so you would think the people in charge of the 25th Amendment, facts and figures, would be on top of that…" — IP (@InfPhnm) April 15, 2020

When Prince released the album 1999, my first thought was it took him 1998 albums to write Little Red Corvette? — (@markzohar) April 15, 2020

Kellyanne thought it was called COVID-19 because it’s the 19th version of the virus LMFAO https://t.co/CnwTWHrupu — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) April 15, 2020

No wonder the WHO has lost the plot, they didn't even bother watching the first 18 COVIDs. https://t.co/HdvrAYN28d — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) April 15, 2020

Kellyanne is entirely too smart to pretend to be this dumb on national television. For those of you who don’t know: COVID-19 = COronaVIrus Disease 19 (the year it was discovered) Kellyanne knows that. She’s just counting on Fox viewers to be gullible. https://t.co/hGHMROFTLO — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) April 15, 2020

Kellyanne is not dumb, folks. She's rather intelligent. She's simply gaslighting, depending on the fact that the president's base either doesn't know the facts here or doesn't care so long as they get to mock the subsequent liberal outrage. https://t.co/ngXAvGtgZd — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 15, 2020

"I'm so covid and 8 , you're so covid and late" – Kellyanne Conway — pjhurray (@pjhurray) April 15, 2020