Kushner family’s real estate company may get mortgage help even if it can make payments: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Jared Kushner’s family business stands to benefit from a provision in the the coronavirus relief package that allows apartment building owners to halt federal mortgage payments on some properties.

Kushner Companies controls thousands of low- and moderate-income housing units across the country, and some of them are funded through an $800 million federally backed loan they obtained last year, reported Politico.

The COVID-19 relief package allows building owners to temporarily freeze mortgage payments on those types of properties if they promise not to evict tenants who cannot pay their rent, which essentially shifts the burden of housing low-income renters from landlords to taxpayers.

Kushner Companies establishes buildings as a network of individual LLCs, a common practice in real estate, so they could potentially obtain federal aid for some buildings even if they have enough money to pay their mortgage, according to real estate experts.

“Could he take advantage of it? Yes, his company could,” said Shekar Narasimhan, managing partner for the firm Beekman Advisors. “They’re supposed to have deep pockets, but most owners set each building up to an LLC. So in theory, he doesn’t have an obligation to write a check.”

The 39-year-old Kushner — who is both President Donald Trump’s senior White House adviser and son-in-law — does not play a role in managing the company founded in 1985 by his father, but he still holds a stake in the company.


Secret Service signs $45,000 ’emergency order’ for golf carts at Trump club amid pandemic: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

The Secret Service signed a $45,000 "emergency order" to rent golf carts at President Donald Trump's Virginia golf club on Monday, according to The Washington Post.

The agency signed a contract, which it described as an "emergency order," to rent 30 golf carts from a West Virginia-registered company called Capitol Golf Cars and Utility Vehicles from April 1 until the end of September, according to the report. The contract did not mention Trump but it "closely mirrors" previous contracts the agency signed before protecting the president at his New Jersey and Florida golf resorts.

Sean Hannity threatens to sue media outlets for criticizing Fox News’ coronavirus coverage

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Fox News host Sean Hannity threatened to sue a purported "media mob" during a Wednesday night segment, in which he addressed criticisms who rebuked the right-wing network's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic as dangerous.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Psychologists warn coronavirus crisis has created a looming mental health disaster

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic has plunged the world into uncharted territory, leaving people feeling helpless in the face of an invisible threat of unknown duration that could infect any of us.

With uncertainty surrounding the outbreak deepening the economic, social and health care crisis, an army of therapists is helping people cope with the brutal psychological fallout.

"People are experiencing very high levels of anxiety," Sonya Lott, a Philadelphia-based psychologist who specializes in grief counseling, told AFP.

"It's the fear of the unknown as we've never had a situation like this before."

