Land ‘O Lakes removes Native American woman from its container after nearly 100 years

Published

1 min ago

on

A century after its creation, Land ‘O Lakes butter has finally removed the Native American “maiden” with feathers and braids from their branding.

The Grand Forks Herald reported Wednesday that a press release from President and CEO Beth Ford explained that the company is repackaging the butter as they approach their 100th anniversary next year.

The company said it plans to add images of their farmer-owners “whose milk is used to produce Land O’Lakes products,” Ford said.

“As a farmer-owned co-op, we strongly feel the need to better connect the men and women who grow our food with those who consume it,” Ford continued. “Our farmer-to-fork structure gives us a unique ability to bridge this divide.”

The Native woman first appeared on the packaging in 1928 “seven years after the Minnesota Cooperative Creameries Association was founded by 320 farmers in St. Paul. Arthur C. Hanson, who was the first illustrator for the ad firm Brown and Bigelow, came up with the original design evoking rural Minnesota with a blue lake, green pine trees and a Native woman in a buckskin dress and feather headdress,” the report said.

The new packaging appears on their website:

Photo: Land O’ Lakes

Read the full report at The Grand Forks Herald.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Benjamin Netanyahu refused to give ventilators to desperate people in UK: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Axios reported Wednesday that when the United Kingdom turned to them for help during the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the door.

According to Israeli officials, British companies tried to purchase ventilators from suppliers in Israel, but couldn't because Netanyahu signed an emergency decree outlawing any exports of the ventilators.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asked for the U.K. to have an exemption from the ban, and while Netanyahu was "understanding," he said Israel needed them for themselves.

Breaking Banner

Texas AG threatens to criminally sanction any group that tells voters to apply for a mail-in ballot to avoid COVID-19

Published

44 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office issued a letter saying that the state's official position is that fear of contracting COVID-19 is not a valid excuse for applying for an absentee ballot.

Furthermore, the letter warned that any entity telling voters to apply on that basis could face "criminal sanctions" under state law prohibiting election fraud and the encouragement of "false information" on ballot applications, depending on "the facts and circumstances of the individual case."

Breaking Banner

Many of the members of Trump’s economic recovery task force had no idea they were on it: report

Published

50 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

One day after President Trump assembled a list of business leaders, advisers, celebrities, and other public figures for his economic recovery task force, it was discovered that many of the people whose names appeared on the list had no idea they had been added to the group, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

Trump proudly touted his Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups during a White House press briefing in the Rose Garden on Tuesday night, the Daily Beast reports. "And yet, many of the listed names and companies did not learn of their new, supposed advisory roles until the president read their names on live TV, or until after the White House published the full list. Others said they hadn’t even committed to working with the Trump administration on this, and only agreed to take a phone call from the White House to see if the effort was worthwhile or just for show."

