Quantcast
Connect with us

Landlord ‘changed the locks’ on church after pastor refused to abide by shut-down order: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

Members of a church in Lodi, California, found themselves locked out of their place of worship after the building’s landlord changed the locks in response to the pastor’s refusal to abide by lockdown orders meant to combat the coronavirus.

The landlord of the Cross Culture Christian Center changed the locks, effectively blocking congregants from celebrating Palm Sunday services this weekend, according to a report from KTVU. The landlord’s action come one week after the San Joaquin County Health Department ordered the church to shut down its in-person gatherings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Fox40 last week, Pastor Jon Duncan explained why he continues to hold church services despite the outbreak.

“We’re going to meet as often as we can meet, and we do believe that this right is protected by the 1st Amendment and should be considered essential,” he said.

An attorney for the church says Pastor Duncan plans to send a letter to California Governor Gavin Newson, asking him why he won’t make churches exempt from lockdown orders the same way some other states have. Duncan is also reportedly planning a federal civil rights lawsuit “based on the fact that the governor and the county are violating my client’s 1st Amendment rights.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Wells Fargo has already hit stimulus cap as small businesses worry loans are running out: report

Published

1 min ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Wells Fargo, one of the nation's largest banks, is already cutting off new applications for the government's small-business stimulus relief program.

"Wells Fargo didn’t begin taking applications until Saturday and by Monday morning said it reached the $10 billion cap it had set for loans under the program," wrote Renae Merle. "Small businesses, which employ nearly half of the United States’ private-sector workers, say they are facing long waits and rejection as they scramble to secure loans through the fund, known as the Paycheck Protection Program. Many banks are accepting applications only from existing customers or businesses of a certain size."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump calls Joe Biden to discuss how to manage coronavirus pandemic: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

On Monday, NBC News' Mike Memoli reported that President Donald Trump called former Vice President Joe Biden — his likely general election rival in November — to discuss how to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

NEWS: @JoeBiden spoke today with @realDonaldTrump about the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a source with knowledge of the call tells NBC News.

— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) April 6, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This president has muzzled science’: Doctor blasts Trump for ignorance over so-called ‘miracle drug’

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump refused to allow Dr. Anthony Fauci to answer what his opinion was about using hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus, something that hasn't been fully tested and has serious side effects. Dr. Kavita Patel explained that this is merely part of business as usual in the Trump White House.

"It couldn't be more obvious that this is an administration, this is a president that has stifled the press and in front of our very eyes muzzled science and I'm not sure -- I don't think we've even scratched the surface of understanding the depths of which this has happened, but you saw it play out on stage and unfortunately there are lives that are hanging in the balance," Dr. Patel said.

Continue Reading
 
 