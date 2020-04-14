Larry Kudlow has no regrets about calling COVID-19 ‘contained’ — even after 24,000 American deaths

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow infamously declared that the United States had “contained” the coronavirus on February 25th, which was the same day that officials from the Centers for Disease Control publicly testified that the spread of COVID-19 was about to get much worse.

While talking with reporters on the White House lawn on Tuesday, Kudlow was asked if he had any regrets about his declaration that the virus had been contained, and the Trump economic adviser insisted that he was right at the time of his statement.

“I and many others looked at the actual facts,” Kudlow said. “The cases were very low at that point… The facts were there at that point, and then, of course, when it all changed in March, we changed.”

In reality, Kudlow’s rosy assessment of the situation at the time directly contradicted statements made just hours earlier by Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.

“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country any more but a question of when this will happen,” Messonnier said of the disease spreading to the United States. “We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.”

More than 24,000 Americans have died since Kudlow’s statement on February 25th.

Watch the video below.

NOW: Larry Kudlow says he has no regrets telling us a month ago the COVID-19 virus was contained. He says he went “by the facts.” ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/VhvzZaSia4 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) April 14, 2020