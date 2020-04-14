Larry Kudlow has no regrets about calling COVID-19 ‘contained’ — even after 24,000 American deaths
Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow infamously declared that the United States had “contained” the coronavirus on February 25th, which was the same day that officials from the Centers for Disease Control publicly testified that the spread of COVID-19 was about to get much worse.
While talking with reporters on the White House lawn on Tuesday, Kudlow was asked if he had any regrets about his declaration that the virus had been contained, and the Trump economic adviser insisted that he was right at the time of his statement.
“I and many others looked at the actual facts,” Kudlow said. “The cases were very low at that point… The facts were there at that point, and then, of course, when it all changed in March, we changed.”
In reality, Kudlow’s rosy assessment of the situation at the time directly contradicted statements made just hours earlier by Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.
“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country any more but a question of when this will happen,” Messonnier said of the disease spreading to the United States. “We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.”
More than 24,000 Americans have died since Kudlow’s statement on February 25th.
NOW: Larry Kudlow says he has no regrets telling us a month ago the COVID-19 virus was contained. He says he went “by the facts.” @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/VhvzZaSia4
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) April 14, 2020
The View’s Meghan McCain gets schooled after blaming ‘incendiary’ reporters for Trump’s coronavirus briefing meltdown
President Donald Trump had a press conference Monday where he proclaimed himself as a kind of "king" that can control the state governments and force them to reopen. When Meghan McCain responded to it on "The View" she blamed the media for asking questions in a way that made Trump go off.
"This acrimonious relationship between the press and the president has obviously reached a fever pitch yesterday and I for one am sick of the Kabuki Theatre where a journalist asked an incendiary question and the president reacts in an incendiary way," McCain said. "I was particularly insulted in the questioning of Dr. Fauci.”
2020 Election
Obama set to endorse Joe Biden for president: sources
Barack Obama will endorse his longtime deputy Joe Biden for US president Tuesday, sources close to the former commander in chief said, as the Democratic Party rallies around its flagbearer ahead of November's election.
Obama, a popular two-term president and Donald Trump's predecessor in the White House, will release a video Tuesday with his endorsement of Biden, the sources said.
The 77-year-old former vice president is the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, after his lone remaining rival Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race last week and endorsed Biden on Monday.
GOP governor finds a coronavirus lockdown loophole that lets him get his makeup done
In the wake of a Facebook post that claimed Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt was ignoring his own recommendations when it comes to social distancing rules, hair stylists and cosmetologists are taking to social media to accuse him of hypocrisy.
In a Facebook post flagged by KFOR, a woman pointed out that Stiff had his hair and makeup done over the weekend.
“Wear your masks people! Even while doing makeup and hair for the Governor of Oklahoma," the post read.