LISTEN: Sailors yell profanities at Trump’s acting Navy secretary while he trashes fired captain

Angry sailors can be heard yelling profanities at Trump acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly while he trashed their former captain who got fired for sending out a dire warning about the threat COVID-19 posed to the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

In a recording of Modly’s speech posted by Task & Purpose, an angry sailor can be heard shouting, “What the f*ck?!” after Modly described former USS Theodore Roosevelt Capt. Brett Crozier as “stupid” and “naive.”

Another sailor can be heard yelling, “He was trying to help us!” after Modly complained that Crozier’s actions had created a big controversy in Washington, D.C.

Other sailors can be heard yelling unintelligibly after Modly accused Crozier of committing a “betrayal” of the sailors on board his ship.

Video footage released last week showed sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt giving Crozier hearty cheers after he was removed from his post.

Listen to a full recording to the speech below.