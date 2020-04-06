Quantcast
Trump’s acting Navy secretary smears fired carrier captain for ‘betrayal’ over writing dire COVID-19 warning

Published

1 min ago

on

Thomas Modly, who serves as President Donald Trump’s acting Secretary of the Navy, smeared Capt. Brett Crozier for purportedly leaking his dire warning about the health of his men aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt to the media.

Even though Crozier received boisterous cheers from his own crew upon his departure from the ship, Modly told the service members aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt that their former captain was “stupid” and “naive” in how he handled the situation.

In remarks obtained by CNN, Modly even went so far as to accuse Crozier of “betrayal.”

“It was a betrayal,” Modly said. “And I can tell you one other thing: because he did that he put it in the public’s forum and it is now a big controversy in Washington, D.C.”

Even though Modly brazenly insulted Crozier, he acknowledged that many of the people aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt were fond of their former commanding officer.

“I cannot control or attempt to change whatever anger you have with me for relieving your beloved CO,” Modly said, according to CNN. “I understand you may be angry with me for the rest of your lives.”

Crozier’s original letter begged U.S. military brass to allow most of the sailors to leave the ship to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are not at war,” Crozier wrote. “Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset: our Sailors.”


Nurse blasts ‘snake oil salesman’ Trump for peddling unproven coronavirus treatment

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

Speaking to MSNBC Monday, Vermont nurse Deb Snell blasted President Donald Trump for refusing to let healthcare professionals do their jobs and is prescribing drugs from the press podium.

"There's obviously been -- if you've had the time to follow any of the messaging that comes out of the White House, there's been a bit of a disconnect," said MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin. "What is your message to state and federal leaders who may be watching this and want to hear from somebody like yourself working on the front lines?"

"First of all, it's embarrassing that we have a president that's acting like a snake oil salesman, trying to peddle his cure that is not proven," Snell said. "You need to get supplies to the proper people. you need to get the n-95 masks, you need to get the ventilators to New York City. this is crazy. If the stuff is there, why aren't we seeing it? Why are you putting more stress on everyone involved by not making sure they have what they need? It's unforgivable."

Walmart vows to do ‘deep cleaning’ after two employees die of coronavirus at one store

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

Walmart stores promised to step up its cleaning efforts after two employees at one store died from complications due to COVID-19.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Walmart confirmed that two employees, ages 48 and 51, had passed away. Both employees worked in the Evergreen Park store and had medical complications.

The "48-year-old man had diabetes while the 51-year-old man was morbidly obese," the Tribune reported.

Georgia Republican whines about media bias after CNN’s Sciutto busts his state’s governor for COVID-19 ignorance

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

CNN's Jim Sciutto on Monday grilled Georgia Lt. Gov. Jeff Duncan about Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's stunning ignorance about the coronavirus -- and Duncan responded by whining about the media being unfair.

Kemp last week said that he had just recently learned that it was possible to get infected by COVID-19 from people who had been infected with it but who showed no symptoms of the disease as they unwittingly spread it around to others.

Kemp's admission was shocking because medical professionals for weeks had been warning that asymptomatic people could spread the disease, and Sciutto asked Duncan why it had taken Kemp so long to realize the danger.

