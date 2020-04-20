Quantcast
Lockdown-defying pastor charged with assault for allegedly driving his bus toward a protester

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Monday, WAFB News reported that an arrest warrant has been issued for Tony Spell, the controversial Louisiana pastor who has defied lockdown orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The warrant accuses pastor Tony Spell of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Central Police Department says,” stated the report. “Police in Central say Spell allegedly backed up a church bus into the direction of a person protesting in front of his church Sunday. Video of the alleged incident shows the bus coming to a stop just short of where the protester was standing.”

The news comes after Spell was caught on video screaming for his parishioners to “repent” and spinning around in circles atop his church pulpit.


