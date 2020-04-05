Quantcast
Louisiana pastor grilled on CNN for plan to pack 27 buses full of worshipers and haul them to church during COVID-19 crisis

Published

1 min ago

on

A Louisiana pastor was put on the spot on Sunday morning by CNN’s Victor Blackwell for his plan to load up his buses and haul worshipers to his planned Sunday service at a time when the highly-c0ntagious COVID-19 pandemic has claimed thousands of lives throughout the country.

Speaking with the CNN host, Life Tabernacle Church pastor Tony Spell said he was ignoring advice from local officials to not host the service because it would endanger the health of his followers.

Asked whether he planned to go forward despite warnings, the pastor replied, “This morning, yes, sir, 10:00 AM. We will actually run our buses. We have 27 buses that we cover in a 50-mile radius of our city. We bring people into the house of God, feed them natural food and spiritual food and then we go right back into our respective places. It takes us about eight hours to run into service on Sunday morning and then we come back in tonight.”

“How many people did you have last Sunday?” host Blackwell asked. “How many people are you expecting this Sunday?”

“Last Sunday we had 1,800 in attendance. This Sunday with the fear that’s been propagated into the hearts of my people, it may have had an adverse effect with more people than last week,” the pastor replied.

“The governor has barred gatherings of 50 or more and the scientists who advise him say the gatherings put the people coming to your church, 1,800 last week and whomever will show up this woke in danger. Do you believe them?” he was asked.

“We believe the science of this, Victor,” Spell replied. “However, we do have a command from God, and there are no governing bodies that can tell us we cannot worship and gather freely.”

“Do you believe the science that people who are in these large gatherings close together are at a greater risk of contracting this deadly — this deadly disease, this virus? Do you believe the science?” Blackwell pressed.

“Yes, we believe the science,” Spell shot back. “We also believe that 99.3, which the science says of the people that contract it, a lot of them don’t even know they have it and recover and then, with that also, we’re more interested. People have been locked up in their homes for 22 days now, suicide, domestic violence, starvation and desperation is the last stronghold in their lives.”

“Let me ask you this,” the CNN host proposed. “If you believe the science and I assume you’re pro-life, is that correct?”

“I am pro-life,” the pastor replied.

“How is this a pro-life stance to put people in jeopardy of contracting a disease, getting a virus that has no treatment, no cure, often has no symptoms and has killed more than 8,400 people, 1500 people this morning in our country in five weeks,’ Blackwell exclaimed.

“My response to that is people’s hope is in the house of God,” Spell countered. “If they do contract the virus, if they have fears of the virus, the church is more essential now than ever to pray with people, to let them know there is a physician in Jesus Christ. He is the healer; come under you all that are weary and heavy-laden, let me give you rest. We were supposed to be at a million and a half body bags and we’re at 4,800 so the narrative is false, Victor.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump brutally fact-checked by CNN host for lying and blame-shifting about shortages of US pandemic supplies

Published

54 mins ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

The morning after Donald Trump held yet another coronavirus press conference where he said that the country is about to enter into a week with a sharp increase in COVID-19 deaths, CNN's Victor Blackwell brutally dissected the president's lies that the government is helpless because of a shortage of medical supplies because former President Barack Obama left the shelves bare.

Using clips of the president's ever-evolving excuses and contradictions, the CNN host took apart Trump's blame-spreading.

"This morning, a fact check," the CNN host began. "Hospitals across the country are desperate to find the gowns and the gloves and the face shields. And some states have received millions of pieces of that personal protective equipment and the N95 masks from the federal government, but now President Trump says that the strategic national stockpile is nearly depleted of those supplies."

Trump faces backlash after US tries to take medical supplies intended for other countries: report

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to inflict misery all around the world, officials in the United States and other countries realize that they will need a plentiful supply of respirators and personal protective equipment (PPE) such as N-95 masks and latex surgical gloves. And the U.S., according to The Guardian, is competing with other countries when it comes to obtaining those items.An article published in The Guardian on Friday and written by four different reporters (Orée-de-Puisaye, Oliver Holmes, Bethan McKernan and Lorenzo Tondo) describes the type of competition taking place. At an airport in Shanghai, China, for example, some masks were about to be shipped to France — a country that has been hit hard by the pandemic (John Hopkins University in Baltimore reported more than 5300 coronavirus-related deaths in France, as of early Friday afternoon). But according to The Guardian, U.S. buyers showed up and offered three times what France had offered to pay for the masks.French politician Jean Rottner, president of the Regional Council of Grand Est, told The Guardian, "On the tarmac, they arrive, get the cash out.… So, we really have to fight." And Rénaud Muselier, another French official, told France's BMFTV, "The icing on the cake: there is a foreign country that paid three times the price of the cargo on the tarmac."
Confusion surrounds Georgia’s coronavirus lockdown

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

ATLANTA — You can still play golf.You can still go to the beach. Or shop for groceries, get takeout from a restaurant, pick up medicine, see a doctor, exercise outdoors, and go to church.You can even, in many instances, go to work.So many loopholes reside in Gov. Brian Kemp’s statewide shelter-at-home order that many Georgians spent Friday in a state of confusion and disarray, trying to determine what is — and isn’t — allowed as the state combats the coronavirus pandemic. Some questioned whether the exceptions undermine the lockdown’s effectiveness.“A set of uniform statewide policies earlier ... (more…)

