Louisiana pastor who defied COVID-19 order arrested for driving church bus at pro-lockdown protester

A Louisiana pastor who has refused to halt services during the coronavirus pandemic was arrested this week after he was accused of threatening a protester with a church bus.
The Associated Press reported that pastor Tony Spell had turned himself in to the Baton Rouge Central Police Department and “was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and improper backing.”
Police department spokesperson Debbie Dougherty said that Spell had backed his church bus in the direction of a person who was protesting against the decision to continue holding services.
The pastor was already facing a misdemeanor charge for continuing church services in spite of a stay-at-home order. Authorities said that they initially declined to jail him because the prison system is experiencing a large number of COVID-19 cases.
Spell also had outstanding traffic tickets, the report said.
In a telephone interview with WFAB-TV on Monday, Spell admitted that he was driving the chuch bus when the incident occurred.
Another aggravated assault arrest warrant was issued for church member Nathan Boyce Thomas after video showed him stopping his white truck just a foot from one protester.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.