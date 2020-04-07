Quantcast
Connect with us

Louisville-area doctor chokes black 18-year-old woman for not social distancing to his satisfaction

Published

1 min ago

on

A Louisville-area doctor could face charges for singling out and physically attacking a young black woman in a dispute over social distancing.

The older man was walking with a woman when they encountered a group of younger women over the weekend at the Kentucky city’s Norton Commons amphitheater, and a video of the encounter shows him approaching the group, reported WDRB-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are leaving,” one of the younger women tells the doctor. “Please let’s not cuss at each other.”

The doctor, who has not been identified in news reports because he has not yet been charged, points to one woman and calls her an “a**hole” before shoving her.

“What the f*ck is your problem?” another woman says. “You do not touch her.”

The man then shoved one of the white women to the ground and then drops to the ground to choke the only black woman in the group.

“Seriously, get off of her,” a woman says.

ADVERTISEMENT

A second video shows a younger man approach the doctor, who lets the young woman go as the group shouts at him.

“You just assaulted a human being, a child,” a woman says.

A police report shows the 18-year-old victim suffered minor injures when the man choked her and “impeded her breathing,” and he could face a felony charge of first-degree strangulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators said the incident began as a dispute over social distancing related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kentucky’s Gov. Andy Beshear has instituted a statewide “healthy at home” order encouraging residents to remain at home and to maintain six feet distances if outdoors or engaged in necessary work or services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, we do not advise individuals concerned about social distancing to take matters into their own hands and confront people about it, especially in any physical way,” Louisville Metro Police said in a statement. “We ask people who are concerned about large gatherings to call 311 or 911 to report their concerns.”

The suspect has been identified as a physician for Southern Indiana Anesthesia Consultants in nearby New Albany, Indiana, and he was placed on administration leave while the incident was investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Dr. Trump’s medicine show: Why is the president pushing an unproven drug? Follow the money

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Donald Trump only cares about Donald Trump. He doesn't care about you or the country. He only cares about exploiting this crisis to bail out his business and to get himself re-elected, thereby shielding himself from a series of indictments that surely await him if he loses. The sooner we embrace this easily-observable fact about Trump, the better equipped we'll be to evaluate his decisions during these overlapping health and financial calamities.

The "Trump is all about Trump" maxim goes a long way to explaining his obsessive beer-funneling of a malaria drug called hydroxychloroquine down the gullets of COVID-19 victims.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New York firefighter gets emotional talking about EMTs who feel guilty they’re too sick to work

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

The New York Fire Department is struggling to make its way through the coronavirus crisis. Currently, 493 members of the NYFD have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 3,000 are out sick.

Anthony Almojera, an EMS Lieutenant-paramedic for the FDNY told CNN Tuesday that he doesn't know how they're managing the constant influx of calls for help from New Yorkers.

"It's truly a testament to the EMS workers that we have here, the EMTs and medics," he told host Jim Sciutto. "It's pretty amazing to see how they're going out in spite of seeing all their co-workers get sick. It's frightening for a lot of us. We don't want to bring it home. We don't want to get sick with it but, you know, this is our job, we treat the sick and injured. We still have all of our regular 9-1-1 calls. It's truly a testament to the EMTs."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Can we get a refund?’ Trump flack Stephanie Grisham faces a landslide of mockery after her abrupt dismissal

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is reportedly being relieved of her duties after having gone a full ten months on the job without holding a single press briefing.

Given that Grisham hauled in a salary of $183,000 despite never actually appearing before reporters to answer questions, some Americans are asking if we can get a "refund" for her purported services.

Others, meanwhile, are simply happy to see her leave despite having rarely, if ever, seen her talk in public.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image