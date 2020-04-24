Quantcast
Lysol maker forced to disavow Trump claims: 'Our disinfectant products should not be administered into the human body'

Published

1 min ago

on

The manufacturer of Lysol was forced to fact check President Donald Trump’s claims that disinfectant could be taken internally as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

The president suggested injecting disinfectant or somehow using powerful light inside the body to treat COVID-19 infections, but manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser strongly cautioned against doing that.

“Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2),” the company said in a statement.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” they added. “As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”

The company never mentioned the president by name, but RB suggested that his baseless suggestion was irresponsible.

“We have a responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts,” RB said in the statement. “For this and other myth-busting facts, please visit Covid-19facts.com.”


