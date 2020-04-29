Majority of Americans expect COVID-19 will disrupt ability to vote in fall, poll shows
Two-thirds of Americans recently polled say the coronavirus outbreak will significantly impact the ability to vote in this fall’s presidential election.The same poll by Pew Research Center also shows people have high support for the right to vote in the presidential election by mail.Pew surveyed more than 4,917 U.S. adults earlier this month and “the survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories,” the national research center wrote. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2.1 percentag…
All coronavirus and no campaign rallies. Does Donald Trump have a Florida problem?
MIAMI — Grappling with a pandemic that has put his leadership under a microscope and kept him far from home, President Donald Trump’s popularity is diminishing in Florida.Throughout the month of April, with the economy, campaigns and society in general upended, polls have found Trump falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden and struggling to win the trust of voters in his adopted home state. Surveys also suggest Trump is losing ground with senior citizens — a conservative-leaning demographic that is most vulnerable to the severest symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavir... (more…)
Former NAACP leader elected to Congress after winning Special Election in Maryland: reports
Multiple publications are projecting that Kweisi Mfume will be the newest member of Congress.
"Democrat Kweisi Mfume won the first election in Maryland since the coronavirus pandemic, prevailing in a mostly vote-by-mail contest to reclaim a Baltimore-area congressional seat he held for 10 years before his late friend Elijah Cummings," The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday.
Mfume served as president and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).