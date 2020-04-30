Man opens fire on Cuban embassy in Washington
A person was arrested early Thursday after opening fire on the Cuban embassy in Washington, the US Secret Service said. No one was injured.
The unidentified person fired multiple rounds from what some reports said was a high-powered assault rifle.
“This morning at approximately 2:15 am, US Secret Service officers responded to the Embassy of Cuba following reports of shots fired,” the Secret Service said in a statement.
“One individual was arrested for being in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as unregistered ammunition, assault with the intent to kill, and possession of a high capacity feed device.
“No injuries were reported at the scene.”
The administration of President Donald Trump has chilled relations with Havana after they were opened up by his predecessor Barack Obama.
In October 2017, it expelled 15 Cuban diplomats after a rash of incidents in which US embassy staff in Cuba reported as yet unexplained head pains, dizziness and hearing loss.
COVID-19
Pandemic: Less air pollution means thousands fewer die
There will be 11,000 fewer deaths in European countries under coronavirus lockdown due to a sharp drop in fossil fuel pollution during April, according to research released Friday.
Measures to halt the spread of coronavirus have slowed the region's economies to a crawl, with coal-generated power falling by nearly 40 percent, and oil consumption by a third.
"This will result in 11,000 avoided deaths from air pollution," said lead author Lauri Myllyvirta, senior analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
Breaking Banner
GOP Gov. Brian Kemp’s elevation of pseudostupidity is a Trump characteristic that endangers us all
Gov. Brian Kemp (R) dumbfounded and dismayed many recently with his decision to allow nonessential businesses to reopen in Georgia when even Trump said this move is too soon. It followed Kemp’s astonishing announcement earlier this month that he had not known asymptomatic people could transmit the highly contagious coronavirus, although every governor in the country had previously been briefed on this. His behavior left many wondering if Kemp really could be that clueless or whether something else is going on.
As a clinical psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, I am often faced with untangling questions like these: Are people genuinely unable to grasp a concept, or are they hiding knowledge from themselves for some reason unknown even to them, or are they aware they know better but are simply pretending not to know? Bluntly, are they just plain stupid (genuinely of low intelligence) or more insidiously pseudostupid—feigning a lack of understanding that can serve various motives and purposes? As a concerned Georgia resident, Kemp’s handling of this pandemic has resurfaced this question for me front and center.
COVID-19
Virus hammers plunging world economy but South Korea turns corner
A day without a new coronavirus case in South Korea and a potential breakthrough in the hunt for a better treatment spurred optimism on Thursday, but catastrophic European figures underlined how much damage the epidemic has already done the global economy.
World financial markets picked up a little on the news on the medical and public health fronts, but deaths continued to mount across much of the world and some of the biggest economies are facing perhaps the most severe recession of the modern era.
Thursday brought stark official figures from Europe, where the locked-down EU economy was estimated to have shrunk by 3.5 percent in the first quarter, Germany's jobless total soared to 2.6 million in April from 2.3 million the month before and France confirmed that it had officially plunged into recession.