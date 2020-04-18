Michael Cohen is writing a bombshell tell-all book on President Trump to be released before the election: report
According to the Daily Beast, Donald Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen is hard at work on a tell-all book about the president that should be published before the November election.
Cohen who was recently released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic has reportedly been working on the book during his incarceration.
According to the Beast’s Lachlan Cartwright, Cohen’s book will “spill the beans” on the president’s antics and dealings.
“Rumors of Cohen, 53, penning a lurid expose on Team Trump have been swirling for years. The Daily Beast first reported in February 2018 that Cohen was shopping a book, tentatively titled Trump Revolution: From The Tower to The White House, Understanding Donald J. Trump, and he later reached an agreement with Center Street, the conservative imprint of publishing house Hachette, to publish it,” the report notes, with three sources saying the book is now forthcoming.
In an interview with the Beast, Cohen friend, actor and comedian Tom Arnold, said “Cohen told him the book would pull no punches.”
“It’s like Jaws—you don’t see Jaws very much, but you hear the music, and for Trump he knows Michael is coming and Trump better hear the Jaws music,” Arnold said in an interview. “He told me he’s been writing a book and he’s pissed. He told me he is going to spill the beans. What has he got to lose now?”
You can read more here (subscription required).
2020 Election
Rick Wilson blisters Trump for inciting supporters to start a ‘COVID Civil War’ in order to cover his failures
In a typically blunt column for the Daily Beast, conservative campaign consultant Rick Wilson hammered Donald Trump for both his claim to wield "total authority" and for inciting his most rabid followers to hit the streets and protest against Democratic governors who are attempting the stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
According to Wilson, "Donald Trump fired the first shots in the COVID Civil War this week, a modern-day Jefferson Davis of the Pro-Plague States of America sending his opening salvo from Fort Twitter at Democratic governors who dared to question if it wasn’t just a wee bit early to end the stay-at-home orders in states still far to the left of the peak. He started the week with claims of 'total authority' and then cried about a supposed mutiny by mouthy state leaders. By Friday, he was up to calls to 'liberate' states.
2020 Election
Michael Cohen is writing a bombshell tell-all book on President Trump to be released before the election: report
According to the Daily Beast, Donald Trump's former lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen is hard at work on a tell-all book about the president that should be published before the November election.
Cohen who was recently released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic has reportedly been working on the book during his incarceration.
According to the Beast's Lachlan Cartwright, Cohen's book will "spill the beans" on the president's antics and dealings.
2020 Election
Red states may be facing a perfect storm of illness and death from COVID-19
Rural, conservative-leaning states have so far been spared widespread outbreaks of COVID-19. But experts say that they’re simply behind the curve of denser, more urban states like New York and Florida. The New York Times reported this week that “many communities that watched the pandemic unfold in faraway places are now experiencing the crisis firsthand. More than two-thirds of rural counties have confirmed at least one case.” Forty-two states now have over 1,000 confirmed cases of the disease, and many red states are among those conducting the fewest tests.