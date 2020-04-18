Michael Cohen is writing a bombshell tell-all book on President Trump to be released before the election: report

According to the Daily Beast, Donald Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen is hard at work on a tell-all book about the president that should be published before the November election.

Cohen who was recently released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic has reportedly been working on the book during his incarceration.

According to the Beast’s Lachlan Cartwright, Cohen’s book will “spill the beans” on the president’s antics and dealings.

“Rumors of Cohen, 53, penning a lurid expose on Team Trump have been swirling for years. The Daily Beast first reported in February 2018 that Cohen was shopping a book, tentatively titled Trump Revolution: From The Tower to The White House, Understanding Donald J. Trump, and he later reached an agreement with Center Street, the conservative imprint of publishing house Hachette, to publish it,” the report notes, with three sources saying the book is now forthcoming.

In an interview with the Beast, Cohen friend, actor and comedian Tom Arnold, said “Cohen told him the book would pull no punches.”

“It’s like Jaws—you don’t see Jaws very much, but you hear the music, and for Trump he knows Michael is coming and Trump better hear the Jaws music,” Arnold said in an interview. “He told me he’s been writing a book and he’s pissed. He told me he is going to spill the beans. What has he got to lose now?”

You can read more here (subscription required).