Michigan governor: People were ‘absolutely’ endangered by anti-lockdown protests

On Wednesday, right-wing protesters descended on Lansing, Michigan to protest the strict lockdown order imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On CNN, Whitmer warned that the protests only put Michiganders at greater risk to their health and safety.

“We have video today, Governor Whitmer, from outside the steps, people talking,” said host Erin Burnett. “I want to make it clear, most people were in their cars, but a lot of people standing around, some not wearing masks. Our reporter was there and said a lot of people were not social distancing. Dozens upon dozens, as he was there. Do you think that the protest put people at risk today?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Absolutely,” said Whitmer. “I can give you one clear example how that is. It was a car protest and they were backed up to in front of a hospital. There was an ambulance that could not get into the bay for ten minutes. They absolutely impacted people’s lives today and threatened people’s lives. And we’ll never know the precise number of COVID-19 cases that come as a result of the gathering, but we know there will be some. There are definitely people asymptomatic, functioning in society, that continue to spread the disease. We’re seeing continuous positive tests and precisely events like this that contribute to how long we’re going to have to be under the stay-at-home order they were protesting.”

Watch below: