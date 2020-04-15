Michigan governor: People were ‘absolutely’ endangered by anti-lockdown protests
On Wednesday, right-wing protesters descended on Lansing, Michigan to protest the strict lockdown order imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to contain the spread of coronavirus.
On CNN, Whitmer warned that the protests only put Michiganders at greater risk to their health and safety.
“We have video today, Governor Whitmer, from outside the steps, people talking,” said host Erin Burnett. “I want to make it clear, most people were in their cars, but a lot of people standing around, some not wearing masks. Our reporter was there and said a lot of people were not social distancing. Dozens upon dozens, as he was there. Do you think that the protest put people at risk today?”
“Absolutely,” said Whitmer. “I can give you one clear example how that is. It was a car protest and they were backed up to in front of a hospital. There was an ambulance that could not get into the bay for ten minutes. They absolutely impacted people’s lives today and threatened people’s lives. And we’ll never know the precise number of COVID-19 cases that come as a result of the gathering, but we know there will be some. There are definitely people asymptomatic, functioning in society, that continue to spread the disease. We’re seeing continuous positive tests and precisely events like this that contribute to how long we’re going to have to be under the stay-at-home order they were protesting.”
Trump faces pushback for claims there’s no problem with testing — ‘this could be a reality check’: CNN
On Wednesday, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins walked through the feedback President Donald Trump is getting from business leaders — and how it poses a challenge to his narrative about the effort to fight COVID-19.
"Kaitlan, this is a phone meeting, I guess, of the president's new business council," said anchor Jake Tapper. "Are there any indications that the business leaders were able to convince the president?"
"The first message from these executives on this first call, which was banking executives, financial executives, those from retail, hospitality, restaurants, of that nature, was that you're going to have to ramp up testing if we're going to open up our businesses and people are going to feel safe coming in," said Collins. "They made sure to the president that was a priority for them, essentially saying that they do not feel that they're at the level of that right now because a lot of these companies are basically telling the president, if these consumers don't feel comfortable coming in, then we're not going to be opening up until this testing has ramped up further."
Now we know the horrible truth about Trump’s so-called ‘stimulus’
A gold-plated tax giveaway infected the coronavirus relief bill that Donald Trump signed into law on March 27, Congressional Democrats complained loudly last month.
The Democrats got it wrong. The plating turns out to be pure platinum.
Almost 82% of the tax savings will go to the Trump-Kushner family and 43,000 of their fellow millionaire landlords. This rich and officially favored slice of American society consists of fewer than one in 3,550 taxpayers.
These millionaires will be excused from paying $70.3 billion in taxes out of the $86 billion the law forgives.
The savings go to real estate investors like the extended Trump-Kushner family. The provision removes limits on how much in tax benefits they can enjoy each year.