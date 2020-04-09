Quantcast
Connect with us

Michigan hospitals ‘running out of body bags’ to handle COVID-19 deaths: nurse

Published

1 min ago

on

The situation in some Michigan hospitals slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic has grown increasingly dire and hospitals are now reportedly running out of body bags to handle the dead.

MLive.com reports that workers at the Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit say they have never faced anything like what they’ve seen during this pandemic.

“We’ve run out of stretchers,” nurse Krysti Kallek tells the publication. “We’ve run out of body bags.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Brown, president of the Michigan Nurses Association, tells MLive.com that shortages of protective equipment is only making a bad situation worse as many nurses treating COVID-19 patients fear getting ill themselves and infecting more people.

“There’s so much uncertainty when we walk into the hospital, and we don’t know that we’re going to be able to keep ourselves safe,” Brown explained.

Michigan at the moment has documented more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases, which is the third-most of any state in the country, and its death toll is approaching 1,000 people, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bizarre background of Trump’s new favorite White House reporter exposed in wild tabloid investigation

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's favorite White House reporter has murky background, a name change, a notorious fiancé, an accused fraudster dad and a TV psychic grandmother.

One America News correspondent Chanel Rion saw her profile rise after she was briefly banished last week from the White House briefing room but invited back by since-ousted press secretary Stephanie Grisham, and the Daily Mail took a deep dive into the reporter's past.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican leader claims ‘there’s not a need’ for additional stimulus — but only because bill has vote-by-mail funds

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he would oppose her latest coronavirus stimulus package.

According to CNN's Manu Raju, McCarthy said that he opposed the vote-by-mail provisions in the bill, which allocates $2 billion for election assistance for those who can't get to the polls.

“There’s not a need for it now," McCarthy said.

When the two met, McCarthy said he told Pelosi: “I’m not holding a bill up because you want to” impact the election.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Big investors are trying to score as much cash as possible from hospital patients: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

The coronavirus crisis has exposed the ways in which big investors of hospitals are squeezing the sick and injured for as much money as possible after they leave the hospital.

The New Yorker reported Thursday about the way private equity firms have been throwing "surprise medical billing" on patients that accepted their health insurance. In some cases the hospital may be in-network for a patient, but the emergency surgeon isn't or the radiologist, or anesthesiologist isn't in-network.

"A poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation indicated that more than seventy-five percent of the public wanted the government to do something to prevent it. Congress members starting hearing complaints from their constituents," the report cited.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image