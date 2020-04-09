Michigan hospitals ‘running out of body bags’ to handle COVID-19 deaths: nurse

The situation in some Michigan hospitals slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic has grown increasingly dire and hospitals are now reportedly running out of body bags to handle the dead.

MLive.com reports that workers at the Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit say they have never faced anything like what they’ve seen during this pandemic.

“We’ve run out of stretchers,” nurse Krysti Kallek tells the publication. “We’ve run out of body bags.”

Jamie Brown, president of the Michigan Nurses Association, tells MLive.com that shortages of protective equipment is only making a bad situation worse as many nurses treating COVID-19 patients fear getting ill themselves and infecting more people.

“There’s so much uncertainty when we walk into the hospital, and we don’t know that we’re going to be able to keep ourselves safe,” Brown explained.

Michigan at the moment has documented more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases, which is the third-most of any state in the country, and its death toll is approaching 1,000 people, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.