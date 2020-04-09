Quantcast
Mike Pence's office punishes CNN for refusing to air his portion of coronavirus briefing

Published

11 mins ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence has kept the nation’s top health officials from appearing on CNN since the network stopped carrying the daily coronavirus briefings in their entirety.

The vice president’s office, which is responsible for booking those officials to deliver pandemic information, told CNN that Dr. Deborah Birx or Dr. Anthony Fauci would not be permitted to appear on the network until it carries the briefings, including Pence’s remarks, in full.

“When you guys cover the briefings with the health officials then you can expect them back on your air,” a Pence spokesperson told CNN.

CNN has been broadcasting only President Donald Trump’s question-and-answer portion of the briefings and then cutting away for an immediate fact check, and a network executive explained the decision by saying the events often run longer than two hours.

Fauci, Birx, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn and Surgeon General Jerome Adams have each appeared on other networks in the past week, although broadcast networks have not generally carried the briefings in full.

The vice president’s office blocked all CNN appearances since last week, but the White House has made two non-health care officials — Defense Secretary Mark Esper and trade adviser Peter Navarro — available to the network.


Mike Pence's office blocks top health officials from CNN as punishment

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

'Well-spoken cultist': Bill Barr trashed for praising 'statesmanlike' Trump and urging an end to COVID-19 lockdowns

Published

15 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham Wednesday night, Attorney General Bill Barr praised President Trump's "statesman-like" effort at the "beginning" of the coronavirus epidemic where he "tried to bring people together" while "working with all the governors" -- a characterization that did not go over well with many of the President's critics on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/matthewamiller/status/1248241999297339394

https://twitter.com/andeparks/status/1248255118291742722

The Supreme Court is poised to extend gun rights at the worst possible time

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." —Second Amendment to the United States Constitution

As the deadly COVID-19 contagion sweeps across the country, gun sales are surging, spurred in many regions by panic buying and purchases by first-time firearm owners. Fearful and insecure Americans are taking advantage of weak and ineffective gun-control laws and stocking up, as President Trump might say, "like never before."

