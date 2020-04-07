‘Minister of propaganda’: Internet massively mocks Trump’s brand new White House press secretary

The White House has yet to announce President Donald Trump’s latest press secretary, his third in as many years, but already Kayleigh McEnany is getting massively mocked on social media.

The New York Times reports McEnany, who currently is the Trump campaign’s National Press Secretary, will take over from Stephanie Grisham as White House press secretary for the Trump administration. New White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “wants her to focus on defending the president on television, according to people familiar with the move.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McEnany has a Harvard Law degree and a B.S. from Georgetown. She was a CNN contributor and subsequently became the national spokesperson for the RNC.

Despite her impressive résumé, McEnany’s false statements, especially about the deadly coronavirus pandemic, are getting a great deal of attention. Her Twitter feed is a narrow repository of religious tweets and pro-Trump tweets.

Many are pointing to this tweet from CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski. McEnany, on the left, says: “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here,” and adds: “Isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama.”

On the same day Larry Kudlow said coronavirus was “contained” on Feb. 25th, Trump’s campaign spox made an even more bold claim. “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here..and isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama.” pic.twitter.com/O0DDH3Rvkw — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how many are responding to Trump’s latest hire for a White House fueled by massive firings and resignations.

Will @kayleighmcenany tell us where the millions of coronavirus tests are now? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the NY Times, Kayleigh McEnany will be the WH Press Secretary. This is her on Fox on February 25 saying “we will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here…” There are currently 368,533 confirmed US cases, per Johns Hopkins University. https://t.co/RqNbz00iW7 — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) April 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Perfect. He now has another press secretary who will lie right along with him. First question for @kayleighmcenany should be: “Do you still believe Coronavirus won’t come here?” https://t.co/gl0fNvFzG0 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 7, 2020

Good, now we don’t have to hear from Kayleigh McEnany anymore! — Nevertheless She Persists (@ResisterSis1) April 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Please remember when @kayleighmcenany

pulls her “elites are the enemy” nonsense She is a graduate of G’Town School of Foreign Service, Studied at Oxford and graduated from Harvard Law School and is married to a MLB pitcher. She is the bad elites of which she speaks so ill — Shannon4OH (@ShannonFreshour) April 7, 2020

Here’s an intro to the new “Minister of Propaganda” – @kayleighmcenany She seems nice pic.twitter.com/jjs6gZVo44 — I Care 🌊🌊 (@MN__Blue) April 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Great!!! The new White House Press Secretary is a liar. Just like the last one. And the one before her. Trump just picked Kayleigh McEnany as his new Press Secretary. Here she is on Fox News, Feb. 25th — lying to the American people already. pic.twitter.com/hTIFSBulck — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Where are the millions of tests, Kayleigh? — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) April 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course he’d choose the lady that was the face of his propaganda State TV network. The White House press room has now become Trump TV.#KayleighMcEnany @kayleighmcenany #Trump #TrumpVirus https://t.co/Ux9m1aKM0C — 🌹Stay The Eff Home #IBelieveTara🏳️‍🌈 (@YEPS9377) April 7, 2020

@kayleighmcenany welcome! Enjoy your short tenure while your reputation and legacy get shattered for eternity. https://t.co/TvWtKn0zak — OasisRN (@RnOasis) April 7, 2020