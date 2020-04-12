Mississippi hit with two ‘catastrophic’ EF5 tornadoes at the same time: ‘This is flattening everything in its path’

The southeastern United States is being pummeled with tornadoes, but the largest storm, an EF5 tornado, has already killed at least six people in Mississippi.

One person suggested it was the most destructive tornado since Joplin, Missouri in 2011, but Oklahoma had two EF5 tornadoes after that in May 2011 in El Reno and May 2013 in Moore/Newcastle.

This EF-5 in Mississippi looks to now be the most destructive tornado since the one in Joplin, Missouri in 2011 that reached a maximum width of 1 mile. This looks to now be worse. If you are in Mississippi, take cover now! pic.twitter.com/GhY2FGvKPo — JayCutlerWrld (@JayCutlerWrld) April 12, 2020

Additional storms are firing across portions of Louisiana and southeast Mississippi this evening. The threat of tornadoes will go into the night. pic.twitter.com/5dTuqcJAtb — Wx Geek (@Wx_Geek) April 12, 2020

Meteorologist Alex Lamers tweeted, “I don’t recall ever seeing two such massive debris fallout signatures in close proximity before. Any radar experts remember one?”

Saw tornado wrapped in rain right after crossed it crossed I-20 near Arcadia. Many trees down. pic.twitter.com/8BXg4kDLRn — Isaac Madera 🇩🇴🇺🇸 (@isaacmadera18) April 12, 2020

The concern was that there may have been two EF5 tornadoes because there were two debris balls being observed on radar. Meteorologists, climatologists and weather experts all concluded it was like nothing they’ve ever seen before.

Twin EF-5 Tornado's on the Ground. Have been on the Ground for over an Hour. This is Unprecedented. — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) April 12, 2020

We have TWO radar confirmed tornadoes simultaneously in the Pine Belt. Both are considered tornado emergencies and are potential EF-5 tornadoes. The second tornado is following almost an exact path as the first. pic.twitter.com/L1FRm0hyRC — Scottlin Williams (@scottlinwwx) April 12, 2020

Here's the discussion for the tornado in southern Mississippi. This is flattening everything in its path. #MSwx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/EsRzsn5i6M — Tyler Sebree (@TylerWSFA12) April 12, 2020

I have never seen anything like this in my life. Bassfield, Mississippi was just struck by probably the most violent tornado I've ever seen on radar. This is heartbreaking. #mswx pic.twitter.com/5frvUytTkP — 🌪 Giovanni ⛈ (@Gio_wx) April 12, 2020

The first tornado emergency was issued on 3 May 1999. I've been doing TV weather for longer than that, and I don't recall TWO tornado emergencies from TWO ongoing tornadoes this close together. Two violent tornadoes in Southern Mississippi, 35 miles apart. #mswx pic.twitter.com/PaTf8htgjo — 𝘑𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘈𝘺𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘵𝘵 ☂✈ (@jamesaydelott) April 12, 2020

https://twitter.com/Osterhout15/status/1249480936024150019

The debris cloud continued to follow the storm well after it had passed through populated areas.

Viewer-submitted video of what appears to be a tornado earlier this evening in Noxubee County, Mississippi south of Brooksville. #WCBI #mswx #alwx 📹: Vallie Cantrell pic.twitter.com/HZFhEzlDIp — Trevor Birchett (@weathertrevor) April 12, 2020

You can donate to help Mississippi through the NE United Way, Team Rubicon, and the Mississippi Animal Rescue League.

The catastrophe was just one of many storms that hit the southeast. Here are a few other videos and photos of the storms below:

Tracking tornado now Stormwall Ms. https://t.co/y1N3RIjhWr — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) April 12, 2020

Mann wtf 💔💔💔 whole tornado done hit us … pray for Monroe pic.twitter.com/i2hUmdjLBz — YNN_Fredo (@Guhhthatsfredo) April 12, 2020

View of tornado warned storm over Macon MS!!! @spann pic.twitter.com/gHomQbSH9b — CNC Chasing (@CncChasing) April 12, 2020

This is my current view in Yazoo County in Yazoo City where a tornado is on the ground at the Yazoo County Airport. I’m hearing rumbles of thunder, seeing frequent flashes of lightning, heavy downpours, along with strong winds. pic.twitter.com/IeYvMANTYk — Scottlin Williams (@scottlinwwx) April 12, 2020

Large #tornado west of Yazoo City, MS earlier sent to me by EMA director Jack Willingham #mswx pic.twitter.com/Cxe92SxRSw — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 12, 2020

Catastrophic damage in Mississippi pic.twitter.com/e0wC3inmhv — JayCutlerWrld (@JayCutlerWrld) April 12, 2020

"My boy's house gone, man." Shocking footage shows significant damage done to homes in a neighborhood of Monroe, Louisiana after a suspected tornado tore through the area. https://t.co/TiQP7vbu28 pic.twitter.com/nSVJAqsNAx — ABC News (@ABC) April 12, 2020

Massive Wedge tornado near Laurel,Mississippi pic.twitter.com/7tM3T0kC4Q — EastTennesseewx (@Kasperchasing) April 12, 2020