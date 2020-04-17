Mitch McConnell is the roadblock to a new stimulus bill as Trump sides with Democrats: report

According to a report from MSNBC’s Steve Benen, the only thing standing between desperate Americans and businesses hoping for more stimulus relief due to the coronavirus pandemic is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

As his report notes, McConnell has drawn a line in the sand and is refusing to negotiate with Democratic leaders, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) even though they have a powerful ally: President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats are pushing for a larger stimulus package that will not only help desperate companies with the Paycheck Protection Program, but also one that covers “struggling states and municipalities, financially strapped hospitals, and families relying on food stamps.”

As the Hill reported, the president explained to lawmakers on Thursday that he doesn’t have a problem with that.

“President Trump told senators during a phone call Thursday that he’s open to attaching money for hospitals and state and local governments to an additional $250 billion for a popular Small Business Administration (SBA) lending program,” according to Sen Roy Blunt (R-MO.).

“If accurate, this would put the president at odds with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,” Benen wrote, before adding the caveat that the president is equally likely to change his mind depending upon his mood.

“In theory, Trump’s position should bring the relevant players closer to an agreement, but it’s difficult to know whether the president will change his mind from one day to the next. At least for now, however, Trump appears to have stepped on his own party’s position,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.