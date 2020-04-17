Quantcast
Connect with us

Mitch McConnell is the roadblock to a new stimulus bill as Trump sides with Democrats: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from MSNBC’s Steve Benen, the only thing standing between desperate Americans and businesses hoping for more stimulus relief due to the coronavirus pandemic is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

As his report notes, McConnell has drawn a line in the sand and is refusing to negotiate with Democratic leaders, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) even though they have a powerful ally: President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats are pushing for a larger stimulus package that will not only help desperate companies with the Paycheck Protection Program, but also one that covers “struggling states and municipalities, financially strapped hospitals, and families relying on food stamps.”

As the Hill reported, the president explained to lawmakers on Thursday that he doesn’t have a problem with that.

“President Trump told senators during a phone call Thursday that he’s open to attaching money for hospitals and state and local governments to an additional $250 billion for a popular Small Business Administration (SBA) lending program,” according to Sen Roy Blunt (R-MO.).

“If accurate, this would put the president at odds with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,” Benen wrote, before adding the caveat that the president is equally likely to change his mind depending upon his mood.

“In theory, Trump’s position should bring the relevant players closer to an agreement, but it’s difficult to know whether the president will change his mind from one day to the next. At least for now, however, Trump appears to have stepped on his own party’s position,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

This chart speaks volumes about the Trump pandemic — and the Trump depression

Published

15 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

The jobs market carnage is shown in sharp focus in the graphic below from the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center in Washington.

In just four weeks we have seen 22 million jobs disappear. That's a huge number, the equivalent of the combined workforces of Georgia, Illinois, Maryland and Pennsylvania. A Federal Reserve study suggests we will reach a 32% unemployment, far worse than in the depths of the 1930s Great Depression, when the rate was just shy of 25%.

Job losses during the 1990, 2001 and 2008 recessions rose slowly and steadily. Each took more than six months to reach their peaks, giving people warnings and time to adjust as best they could.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s new ‘liberate’ meltdown appears to have been provoked by a Fox News segment

Published

38 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

A series of tweets fired off by President Trump this morning has some of his critics alarmed, considering how they bolster growing protest movements targeting Democratic governors for enacting lockdown orders to battle the coronavirus epidemic.

One of the states targeted in Trump's tweets was Minnesota. According to Media Matters' Matthew Gertz, that particular attack seems to have been inspired by a recent Fox News segment.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump attacks Obama for swine flu deaths — but more than twice as many have already died from COVID-19

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday went back to one of his favorite deflections of blame for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic by attacking former President Barack Obama over the number of people who died from the 2009 H1N1 outbreak.

"Biden/Obama were a disaster in handling the H1N1 Swine Flu," the president wrote. "Polling at the time showed disastrous approval numbers. 17,000 people died unnecessarily and through incompetence! Also, don’t forget their 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare website that should have cost close to nothing!"

Trump's comparison of deaths during the 2009 pandemic and the COVID-19 pandemic does not hold up well under scrutiny, however.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image