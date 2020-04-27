‘Mitch McConnell may not win re-election’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe warns Trump could destroy GOP in 2020
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough warned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was committing “political suicide” by continuing to cover for President Donald Trump during the coronavirus pandemic.
The president’s approval is sliding again as U.S. coronavirus deaths approach 60,000, threatening his chances at re-election and putting McConnell in danger of losing his leadership position — and possibly even his Senate seat.
“If Pennsylvania and Michigan and Florida flip, it’s all over anyway,” Scarborough said. “Whether you’re looking at 1974, 1980, 1994, 2006, 2008, I mean, whatever you look at, these waves usually sweep all in one direction. Right now, the momentum is going away from the Republicans because they continue to embrace Donald Trump. They are not speaking out in a way that even some of their governors are. That is political suicide.”
The “Morning Joe” host said the Kentucky Republican was as vulnerable as he’s ever been.
“Mitch McConnell is not just concerned about not being majority leader, Mitch McConnell may not win re-election,” Scarborough said. “Everybody loves to say, ‘Oh, Mitch McConnell always figures out a way to win.’ He was carrying an 18 percent approval rating for some time in his own state. He is being out-fundraised now in Kentucky, which is a state that a Democratic governor won [last year]. Mitch McConnell, maybe he did win in the past, all of these close elections, like Harry Reid always figured a way to squeak it out.”
“Mitch McConnell is carrying water for a president who was telling people to inject disinfectants into their body,” he added. “Mitch McConnell is carrying water for a president who said that this pandemic, which is going to have killed far more people than died in the Vietnam War, American troops fighting. I mean, Mitch McConnell is going to be taking that in the fall, defending that president who said, ‘It was just one person from China,’ and it was magically going to go away. He is going to be seen as the guy doing more to defend this president than anybody else. That’s going to be tough to defend, even in Kentucky.”
Instead of warning idiots not to drink bleach, Democrats should be forcing a national debate about Trump’s fitness for office
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
The conservative media had to really scramble this week to defend Donald Trump’s rambling soliloquy about possibly bringing a “tremendous light within the body” or injecting people with disinfectant to vanquish the coronavirus. First, they employed a go-to tactic: Carefully parsing Trump's disjointed sentence fragments to claim that the media had fabricated the embarrassing story. But their "fact-checks" soon became moot when the White House first said that Trump was just being sarcastic and trolling the press and finally when they settled on the narrative that he had just been riffing off of some information experts had provided him shortly before the briefing.
Is Trump killing people on purpose?
As of Friday, the coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 50,000 people in the United States. That number is likely to be an undercount, and it's possible we will never have a true reckoning.
At almost every juncture, Donald Trump has made decisions about the coronavirus pandemic that have led to more death. His behavior is that of a person who has no care or concern for the health, safety and welfare of the American people. Nothing could epitomize that more perfectly than his grotesque suggestion this week that "injecting" disinfectants or household cleaning products might kill the coronavirus. This would seem comical, and entirely unbelievable, if it had not actually happened.
Trump’s COVID-19 ‘bleach gambit’ may have been the moment his supporters realized he’s dumber than they thought: columnist
In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Margaret Carlson speculated that Donald Trump's comments about using bleach and disinfectants internally to cure coronavirus victims may have been the tipping point that makes some of his followers abandon him.